HousingWire Demo Day: Qualia

Qualia Connect
Qualia simplifies closings for lenders with automated order placement and streamlined communication for lenders and thousands of title and escrow agents. Whether you close five or 5,000 loans a month, Qualia provides transparency throughout the process for you and your title partners
Product Fast Facts
Streamlined Order Management: Easily place and track title and closing orders with any title company directly from your LOS.
Seamless Information Exchange: Qualia’s automations make it possible to send and receive information in one consistent way across all your title company partners.
Fast Onboarding: Easily set up Qualia for your team and your preferred title companies without impacting current operations or requiring internal resources.