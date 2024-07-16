HousingWire Demo Day: Portfolio Intelligence and Monitoring by CoreLogic

Portfolio Intelligence and Monitoring

Servicing a mortgage portfolio is a daunting challenge with hidden risks, requiring a holistic view and strong understanding of your portfolio.

Portfolio Intelligence and Monitoring provides the business intelligence you need to make informed decisions. All transaction and property data are sourced automatically in the platform through an enhanced dashboard.

Product Fast Facts

#1 We deliver insights into property portfolios for investors, lenders, and mortgage servicers including various liens, valuations, equity, ownership confirmation, and more. #2 Our platform provides updated insights through continuous monitoring for each property in your portfolio through dashboards, reporting, self-service capabilities, and more. #3 Besides portfolio monitoring, our tool offers property ownership / fast legal & vesting reports and access to externally sourced document images.