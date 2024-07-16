HousingWire Research: Examining Verification Waterfalls
Announcing the 2024 Women of Influence
4X Your Real Estate Business
Logan Mohtashami: Powell’s remarks bode well for lower mortgage rates
Demo Day

HousingWire Demo Day: Portfolio Intelligence and Monitoring by CoreLogic

Portfolio Intelligence and Monitoring

Servicing a mortgage portfolio is a daunting challenge with hidden risks, requiring a holistic view and strong understanding of your portfolio.

Portfolio Intelligence and Monitoring provides the business intelligence you need to make informed decisions. All transaction and property data are sourced automatically in the platform through an enhanced dashboard.

Product Fast Facts

#1

We deliver insights into property portfolios for investors, lenders, and mortgage servicers including various liens, valuations, equity, ownership confirmation, and more.

#2

Our platform provides updated insights through continuous monitoring for each property in your portfolio through dashboards, reporting, self-service capabilities, and more.

#3

Besides portfolio monitoring, our tool offers property ownership / fast legal & vesting reports and access to externally sourced document images.

Get More Info

More:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular Articles

Latest Articles

HousingWire Demo Day
HousingWire Demo Day: VIU by HUB International 

VIU by HUB is a digitally-enabled personal lines brokerage platform that seamlessly integrates into the home-buying experience. Clients can quickly shop, purchase, and manage their insurance in a complex market, thus a timely value-add for customers. For partners, VIU provides new ancillary revenue to off-set rising interest rates and inflation.

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please