HousingWire Research: Examining Verification Waterfalls
Announcing the 2024 Women of Influence
4X Your Real Estate Business
Logan Mohtashami: Powell’s remarks bode well for lower mortgage rates
Demo Day

HousingWire Demo Day: Financial Services Cloud + Einstein 1 by Salesforce

Financial Services Cloud + Einstein 1

Financial Services Cloud connects and centralizes customer data from core banking, wealth, and loan origination platforms, creating a single, unified view of the customer. This enables personalized engagement using purpose-built automation. This streamlined approach accelerates customer onboarding, boosts retention with AI-driven sales and service, and delivers smart financial planning insights powered by trustworthy AI. Ultimately, this empowers customers to achieve financial success.

Product Fast Facts

#1

With Einstein 1, we can now seamlessly integrate Generative AI into daily tasks, boosting employee efficiency and effectiveness.

#2

You can purchase the Einstein 1 product to supercharge your Financial Services Cloud install.

#3

Our product is designed with flexibility in mind, allowing you to integrate your preferred Large Language Model (LLM) or AI platform seamlessly.

Get More Info

More:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular Articles

Latest Articles

HousingWire Demo Day
HousingWire Demo Day: VIU by HUB International 

VIU by HUB is a digitally-enabled personal lines brokerage platform that seamlessly integrates into the home-buying experience. Clients can quickly shop, purchase, and manage their insurance in a complex market, thus a timely value-add for customers. For partners, VIU provides new ancillary revenue to off-set rising interest rates and inflation.

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please