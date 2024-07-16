HousingWire Demo Day: Financial Services Cloud + Einstein 1 by Salesforce

Financial Services Cloud + Einstein 1

Financial Services Cloud connects and centralizes customer data from core banking, wealth, and loan origination platforms, creating a single, unified view of the customer. This enables personalized engagement using purpose-built automation. This streamlined approach accelerates customer onboarding, boosts retention with AI-driven sales and service, and delivers smart financial planning insights powered by trustworthy AI. Ultimately, this empowers customers to achieve financial success.

Product Fast Facts

#1 With Einstein 1, we can now seamlessly integrate Generative AI into daily tasks, boosting employee efficiency and effectiveness. #2 You can purchase the Einstein 1 product to supercharge your Financial Services Cloud install. #3 Our product is designed with flexibility in mind, allowing you to integrate your preferred Large Language Model (LLM) or AI platform seamlessly.