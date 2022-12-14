HW Media
Getting ahead of a turbulent market with consumer data
How Shant Banosian, America’s top LO, is on track to clear $1B in 2022
Preparing for 2023: What an Unprecedented Year in Mortgage has Taught Us
Inside the collapse of a top reverse mortgage lender
Demo Day

HousingWire December Demo Day: Salesforce

Salesforce Customer 360 for Mortgage and Lending

Customer 360 for Mortgage and Lending helps lenders reduce operational costs and drive efficiency, while improving the borrower and employee experience. Lenders can streamline processes through automation with purpose-built lending and mortgage out of the box capabilities and lending industry expertise. For more information, please click here.

Product Fast Facts

#1

Reduce operational costs with automation through the onboarding process and entire lifecycle

#2

Drive efficiency with mortgage data models, advanced analytics, and automated processes

#3

Simplify the borrower and employee experience and meet customers where they are

