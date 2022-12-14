HousingWire December Demo Day: Salesforce

Salesforce Customer 360 for Mortgage and Lending
Customer 360 for Mortgage and Lending helps lenders reduce operational costs and drive efficiency, while improving the borrower and employee experience. Lenders can streamline processes through automation with purpose-built lending and mortgage out of the box capabilities and lending industry expertise. For more information, please click here.
Product Fast Facts
#1
Reduce operational costs with automation through the onboarding process and entire lifecycle
#2
Drive efficiency with mortgage data models, advanced analytics, and automated processes
#3
Simplify the borrower and employee experience and meet customers where they are