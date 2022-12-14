HousingWire December Demo Day: Jaro

Jaro
The Jaro Suite is a full set of valuation management and products. JaroDesk was shown today and is an appraisal management platform designed for appraisal desks, appraisal management companies and appraisers and staff offices.
Product Fast Facts
#1
Jaro has proven effective in reducing turn times by 30% within 2 months of being implemented.
#2
The Jaro AssignIQ score can reduce incorrect fee disclosures by 80% when integrated into the disclosure process.
#3
Jaro is the only true end-to-end valuation platform on the market that serves every party in the valuation process.