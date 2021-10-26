HousingWire Annual Demo: Evocalize

Collaborative Marketing Platform
Evocalize’s technology makes it simple for corporate teams and technology platforms to unlock the power of sophisticated digital marketing for loan officers, brokers and real estate agents. Enable loan officers and agents to drive leads and revenue with easily customizable, automated programs built on best practices and data.
Product Fast Facts
#1
Increase digital marketing results by up to 400% while decreasing time spent on digital marketing by up to 98%
#2
Control, flexibility, compliance, and reporting for corporate teams and technology platforms. Easily executed programs that create business for loan officers, brokers and real estate agents.
#3
Generate leads and drive business across Google Search and Display, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok