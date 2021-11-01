Mortgage Tech Virtual Demo Day
Mortgage Tech Virtual Demo Day

HousingWire’s virtual demo day on November 2nd will highlight closing tech platforms. Blend, Snapdocs, Qualia, First American, and more will be showcasing their title and escrow capabilities in a zero sales pressure environment.

Is the housing market cooling down?
Is the housing market cooling down?

The housing market continues to be hot in most of the country, but there are signs that the party may be coming to an end. Here's what HousingWire Lead Analyst Logan Mohtashami has to say about this.

Are consistently error-free closings within reach for lenders?
Are consistently error-free closings within reach for lenders?

The housing industry has been working to increase the efficiencies of the entire lending process – including getting closings correct the first time around. Here's a look at the future of error-free closings.

Which core segments of brokerage make the most money
Which core segments of brokerage make the most money

Today’s HousingWire Daily is a RealTrending crossover episode. It features Tracey Velt, editorial director at HW Media Company RealTrends, who interviews Chris Kelly and Christian Wallace.

Demo Day

HousingWire Annual Demo: DocMagic

Total eClose™ with integrated RON Solution

Total eClose™ is a single-source platform with everything you need for a 100% paperless eMortgage in a single, comprehensive, eClosing solution. Now, this single integration point includes DocMagic’s new Remote Online Notary (RON) technology, allowing eligible borrowers to electronically review, sign and notarize documents inside an efficient, end-to-end eClosing workflow.

Product Fast Facts

#1

Embedded RON functionality provides a secure meeting platform where participants can quickly review, execute, and notarize closing documents.

#2

Easily scale up or down your Integrated Knowledge-Based Authentication and Identity validation helps provide a smooth, efficient, and compliant eClosing process for our network of certified RON eNotaries.

#3

Total eClose™ features both Settlement Agent and Notary eClose Consoles providing document uploads, automated eTagging of documents, eClosing controls and instrumentation, and more.

Get More Info

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

