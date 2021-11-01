HousingWire Annual Demo: DocMagic

Total eClose™ with integrated RON Solution
Total eClose™ is a single-source platform with everything you need for a 100% paperless eMortgage in a single, comprehensive, eClosing solution. Now, this single integration point includes DocMagic’s new Remote Online Notary (RON) technology, allowing eligible borrowers to electronically review, sign and notarize documents inside an efficient, end-to-end eClosing workflow.
Product Fast Facts
#1
Embedded RON functionality provides a secure meeting platform where participants can quickly review, execute, and notarize closing documents.
#2
Easily scale up or down your Integrated Knowledge-Based Authentication and Identity validation helps provide a smooth, efficient, and compliant eClosing process for our network of certified RON eNotaries.
#3
Total eClose™ features both Settlement Agent and Notary eClose Consoles providing document uploads, automated eTagging of documents, eClosing controls and instrumentation, and more.