HomeZada rolls out AI-powered chat assistant for homeowners

HomeZada, a cloud-based platform for digital home management, announced on Monday that it has added Zada, an AI chat assistant, to the suite of apps on its platform.

The goal of Zada Home AI Assistant is to assist with the challenges homeowners face when trying to finding answers on remodeling projects, product comparisons, and maintenance and repair inquiries by offering a secure platform that allows users to engage in interactive, two-way conversations.

Zada also has the capability to suggest follow-up questions based on the answers provided, integrates with maintenance tasks to offer step-by-step instructions, and provides a remodel template with an automated budget range for each project item.

Furthermore, it offers a customized list of product and brand options for every remodel, saving all questions and answers and linking chats to specific tasks and projects.

The platform also allows users to search previous chats and chat histories, consolidating their collective home research and knowledge in one place. In addition, the chat interface ensures a clutter-free user experience and remembers previous questions and answers, enabling homeowners to explore answers in-depth.

The introduction of Zada marks a significant milestone for HomeZada, according to a press release from the company.

“HomeZada’s mission is to allow homeowners to access all the data about their largest financial asset in one place,” HomeZada co-founder John Bodrozic said. “Integrating Zada AI Chat with HomeZada’s already robust blend of unique apps, content, and data gives our customers even more of the latest information they need to maximize the value of their homes and save time, stress, and money.”

According to Bodrozic, this blend of customized home data and advanced AI technology positions HomeZada as a powerful tool for homeowners looking to maximize the value of homeownership.

HomeZada said it is committed to continuous upgrades of its home AI chat assistant and other platform capabilities to give users access to the latest information necessary for making informed decisions about their homes.

Established in 2012, HomeZada is a fully integrated, cloud-based platform dedicated to digital home management. Designed by project management professionals who sought a comprehensive digital solution for their homes, HomeZada offers a suite of apps that schedule maintenance and repairs, streamline remodeling projects, document inventory for insurance purposes, and manage all associated home finances.

The company’s goal is to provide homeowners with maximum property value, peace of mind, and significant savings in time, money, stress, and environmental impact.

This content was generated using AI, and was edited and fact-checked by HousingWire’s editors.