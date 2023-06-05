HomeServices of America ups its stake in Title Resources Group

Title Resources Group (TRG), a leading title insurance underwriter, announced on Monday that HomeServices of America, a Berkshire Hathaway affiliate and one of the nation’s largest residential real estate companies, has increased its ownership stake in TRG.

This move further solidifies the partnership between the two industry leaders, according to a press release from the companies.

Gino Blefari, CEO of HomeServices, expressed enthusiasm about the deepening relationship.

“We are excited to deepen our relationship with Title Resources Group and other partners at Centerbridge, Anywhere, and Opendoor,” Blefari said. “Our partnership has already created value for our operations. We look forward to continuing our collaboration and the positive impact we will have on the industry over the years to come.”

TRG, established in 1984, is recognized as one of the nation’s largest title insurance underwriters, according to the American Land Title Association‘s 2022 market share data. The company serves title insurance agents in 37 states and the District of Columbia, offering knowledgeable and responsive underwriting solutions.

Title Resources Group has maintained profitability throughout its history without incurring any net operating losses in any fiscal year, according to the company.

“The team and I are thrilled about HomeServices of America’s decision to increase its ownership stake in our company. Our expanded relationship with HomeServices of America speaks volumes to the value we create for our customers and our best-in-class solutions,” Scott McCall, president and CEO of TRG, said. “As the underwriter built for the real estate industry, we are excited to expand our relationship with HomeServices of America and their family of market-leading real estate companies.”

In addition to HomeServices of America, Title Resources Group’s major shareholders include Centerbridge Partners, L.P., Anywhere Real Estate, Inc., and Opendoor Technologies, Inc.

This content was generated using AI, and was edited and fact-checked by HousingWire’s editors.