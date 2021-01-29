A look at Biden’s first week in office
A look at Biden’s first week in office

This episode reviews last week’s inauguration of President Joe Biden, examining which housing issues the new administration has already taken action on.

Mortgage Tech Demo Day
Mortgage Tech Demo Day

Tune in to our live Virtual Demo Day on February 2nd to experience demos from the most innovative loan origination and valuation tech companies in the industry.

How to diversify your brokerage to weather economic hardship
How to diversify your brokerage to weather economic hardship

Download this white paper to learn how to diversify your offerings to bolster regular earnings, capitalize on emerging needs and offer greater stability and financial success.

HomeBridge’s Brian White on diversity at a practical level
HomeBridge’s Brian White on diversity at a practical level

HomeBridge's Brian “Woody” White discusses ways to increase diversity within the housing finance industry.

Mortgage

HomeBridge’s Brian White on inclusivity in mortgage lending

This HousingWire Daily interview features a crossover episode from HousingWire’s Housing News podcast, a show that highlights a new mortgage or real estate executive each week to add perspective to the top stories crossing HousingWire’s news desk.

In this episode, HomeBridge Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer Brian “Woody” White discusses what increasing diversity within the housing finance industry looks like on a practical level.

Listen to the full episode here and make sure to subscribe to the podcast on iTunes. If you’re an HW+ member, you have access to the full transcription below.

Here is the transcription of the interview with White. The transcript below has been lightly edited for length and clarity:

The rest of this content is for HW+ members. Join today with an HW+ Membership! Already a member? log in

HW+ includes weekly long-form digital content, HousingWire Magazine, access to HousingStack, and free admission to all HousingWire virtual events.

Most Popular Articles

Supreme Court of the United States
Potential impact of Biden’s $15,000 homebuyer tax credit

The $15,000 tax break would jumpstart a first-time homebuyer’s prospects of purchasing. The tax credit – along with Biden’s other economic goals outlined in his $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan – seems more of a possibility now that both Senate races in Georgia went to Democratic challengers.

Jan 27, 2021 By

Latest Articles

CFPB
CFPB doubles down on mortgage servicing enforcement

The new acting director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, Dave Uejio, told staff in an email that he will direct the bureau’s attention to mortgage servicers, promising “aggressive action” to ensure companies follow the law.

Jan 29, 2021 By
3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Log in with LinkedIn OR

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please