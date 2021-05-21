Real Estate Tech that’s Redefining Homeownership
Real Estate Tech that’s Redefining Homeownership

Join us as we discuss how technological trends are impacting real estate and mortgage and what this means for the future of the two industries.

Logan Mohtashami talks jobs report, mortgage forbearance
Logan Mohtashami talks jobs report, mortgage forbearance

Lead Analyst Logan Mohtashami discusses his recent article on the latest jobs report and the most likely impact on the housing market and mortgage forbearance.

The curious case of the enduring sub-3% mortgage rate
The curious case of the enduring sub-3% mortgage rate

Most experts predicted U.S. mortgage rates to be above 3% by now. We looked at bond yields across the globe to see why rates are still so low and what happens next.

How one income analysis solution improved lending satisfaction
How one income analysis solution improved lending satisfaction

This case study explores how Citizens was able to improve the quality and efficiency of its origination workflow using CoreLogic Credco’s FactCheck income analysis solution.

Real Estate

Home prices increase in 75% of Opportunity Zones

43% of zones in study had median home price below $150,000.

A recent report from ATTOM Data Solutions found that median home prices increased in 75% of the country’s “Opportunity Zones” — economically distressed communities that may qualify for tax deferment — year over year in the first quarter of 2021. In two-thirds of all Opportunity Zones, prices rose at least 10%.

The report studied 4,579 Opportunity Zones in the country with at least five home sales in the first quarter of 2021. 43% of those zones had median home prices of less than $150,000.

“Home values inside the zones remain quite low compared to the rest of the U.S., but they are far from immune from the boom,” said Todd Teta, ATTOM Data Solutions chief product officer. “That shows continued interest among homebuyers in marginal areas and continues to bode well for the redevelopment that Opportunity Zone tax breaks are designed to promote.”

In the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, Opportunity Zones were defined as “census tracts” in or alongside low-income neighborhoods that meet various criteria for redevelopment in all 50 states, as well as the District of Columbia and U.S. territories. Census tracts, as defined by the Census Bureau, cover areas with 1,200 to 8,000 residents, with an average of about 4,000 people.

786 zones, or 17%, had median home prices ranging from $150,000 to $199,999. The total percentage of zones with typical values below $200,000 was 60% in the first quarter of 2021 — down from 67% in the first quarter of 2020. 956 zones, or 21%, had median homes values between $200,000 and $299,999 in the first quarter of 2021.

Median household incomes in 87% of Opportunity Zones were less than the median incomes in the counties they were located.

“Some of the country’s poorest neighborhoods continued riding the long national boom in home prices during the first quarter of the year, reaping increases that pretty much matched those in more affluent areas,” Teta said. “Those ongoing gains emerged in the latest price data showing values in designated opportunity zones rising at about the same pace, or even more, than in other communities.”

States with the largest percentage of Opportunity Zones where median prices rose year over year during the first quarter included Arizona (median prices up in 84 % of zones), Idaho and Oregon (83%), and Nevada and Michigan (82%).

The Midwest had the highest portion of Opportunity Zone tracts with a median home price of less than $150,000 (68%), followed by the South (51%), the Northeast (43%) and the West (8%).

Leave a comment

Most Popular Articles

Two story, red, row house in a suburban neighborhood in North Carolina
Fannie alters 2021 forecast due to housing market shortage

Fannie Mae now forecasts purchase volume to reach $1.8T in 2021 and refis to hit $2.2T, due to housing market inventory shortages.

May 19, 2021 By

Latest Articles

for-sale-sign-HW
Existing home sales data: A bad sign for housing market?

HousingWire Lead Analyst Logan Mohtashami’s biggest fear for the U.S. housing market for 2020 to 2024 is that home prices could escalate to an unhealthy level. HW+ Premium Content

May 21, 2021 By

Sponsored Content

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Log in with LinkedIn OR

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please