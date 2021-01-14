MBS Highway’s Barry Habib on the 2021 housing market
MBS Highway’s Barry Habib on the 2021 housing market

In this episode, Habib discusses mortgage rates, what a new administration means for housing and how the industry can build an empire in 2021.

Managing Credit Risk in 2021 and Beyond
Managing Credit Risk in 2021 and Beyond

Join a panel of industry experts as they provide an economic outlook for 2021 and a discussion with regional bankers on how they are managing credit risk over the next several years.

The tech solution giving lenders an advantage
The tech solution giving lenders an advantage

These solutions are designed to empower the community lender to offer personalized services to both the borrower and the real estate agent partner.

Empowering women to be financially great with Dava Davin
Empowering women to be financially great with Dava Davin

Women of Influence winner Dava Davin joins Girlfunds to discuss everything from her best financial tip to her advice on starting the home-buying process.

M&A / FundingMortgage

Home Point Capital to raise $500M, give half to its owners

Parent company of Homepoint, the third-largest wholesale lender in America behind United Wholesale Mortgage and Rocket Pro TPO

Ahead of its independent public offering, Homepoint‘s parent company plans to raise hundreds of millions of dollars in debt to replenish its owners’ wallets.

The wholesale lender’s parent company, Home Point Capital, is seeking to raise $500 million in debt in a private placement sale.

Half of the net proceeds would fund a distribution to Home Point Capital’s private equity owners, Stone Point Capital, the company disclosed in an SEC filing.

The notes will be guaranteed by some of the parent company’s subsidiaries, including the operating unit of Homepoint. The remainder will be used to repay outstanding debt under its mortgage servicing rights financing facility.

Homepoint filed for an IPO last week with a placeholder offering of $100 million, generally a prelude to a much larger IPO.

In its S-1, Homepoint revealed incredible growth over the past year, driven by the same low interest rates that have created fortunes for mortgage executives across America.

Homepoint originated $46.3 billion through its broker network in the 12 months that ended Sept. 30, 2020. It originated a total of $38 billion in loans through the first three quarters of 2020, according to the S-1. It’s an incredible rise for a lender that originated just $10.6 billion in 2018 and at one point had a retail operation.

The $38 billion origination figure makes Homepoint the third-largest wholesale lender in America, behind United Wholesale Mortgage and Rocket Pro TPO, and ahead of Caliber Home Loans. Overall, Homepoint is the 10th largest non-bank originator in the United States.

Homepoint has, to date, pursued a different strategy than most other wholesale lenders, opting to service all of its loans.

According to the S-1, its servicing book rose to $74 billion from $48 billion in 2019, with 307,000 mortgages being serviced. Homepoint’s MSR multiple checked in at 2.6x in the first nine months of 2020, down from 3.2x during the same period in 2019, according to the disclosures. Homepoint also has a delinquency rate of 60 days-plus at 6.6%.

Homepoint is also the latest of the nonbank lenders to raise hundreds of millions of dollars in debt offerings ahead of IPOs. Rivals firms loanDepot raised $500 million in a debt offering and UWM raised $800 million.

On Monday, Home Point Capital announced it brought on Fannie Mae‘s former head of single family lending, Andrew Bon Salle, as chairman of its board.

Leave a comment

Most Popular Articles

American flags displayed in honor of the 4th of July
What bonds are telling us about the housing market

Markets react to what can make money for companies, and whether there will be economic and housing market growth. What are bonds saying now?

Jan 11, 2021 By

Latest Articles

Hiking-14ers
One mortgage company finds higher purpose hiking 14ers

The Home Loan Expert group wasn’t climbing to simply check something off the bucket list. Instead, every step and minute that went by on their hike was fueled by a greater mission.

Jan 14, 2021 By

Sponsored Content

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Log in with LinkedIn OR

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please