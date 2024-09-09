Guild’s Jim Cory on the company’s ambitious reverse mortgage rebrand

Last week, Guild Mortgage announced a suite of products under the name “Flex Payment Mortgage.” The brand includes Home Equity Conversion Mortgage (HECM) reverse mortgage products alongside refinances, proprietary jumbo options and HECM for Purchase (H4P) loans.

After acquiring the robust reverse mortgage division of Cherry Creek Mortgage in early 2023, Guild has used its expertise in the industry to secure a place as a top 10 reverse mortgage lender. It was recently listed as the No. 7 largest lender as of Aug. 31, based on data from Reverse Market Insight (RMI).

To get a better idea of what the Flex Payment Mortgage suite will aim to accomplish for the company, HousingWire’s Reverse Mortgage Daily (RMD) sat down with Jim Cory, managing director of Guild’s reverse division.

Fresh look, branding through ‘flexibility’

When asked about the key purpose behind the line, Cory said it’s all about trying to give the reverse mortgage product a proverbial “new coat of paint” to draw the attention of more consumers.

“With the Flex Payment Mortgage, Guild is looking to give the reverse mortgage product a new, fresh look and branding,” Cory said. “Our thinking is really to focus on flexibility. We kept coming back to the word ‘flexible’ and the flexibility of the program — whether we’re offering a loan that allows a borrower to stay in their home, gives them a line of credit or other access to home equity.”

Bolstering H4P business is also a priority since Guild — and many other members of the industry — see that product as severely underutilized even in comparison to a traditional HECM loan.

“We really wanted to focus on that,” Cory said of H4P. “It’s basically the same product, but so much is different in terms of what they offer the client.”

Aligning all reverse mortgage product options — HECM, H4P and proprietary jumbo options — under a unified brand will allow the company to offer a more holistic slate of services to prospective clients, Cory said.

A ‘regular mortgage option’

The company is eager to display a reverse mortgage product option in an effort to normalize reverse mortgages in its wider product suite, something that companies across the mortgage business have hoped to do for some time.

Jim Cory

“We’re really focused on looking at this as a regular mortgage option, something we can roll out to more and more of our Guild regional and branch loan originators,” he said.

He compared it to specialized mortgage options available to military veterans as ensuring they are aware of U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) loans is a key element of the strategy in bringing them aboard as customers. With reverse mortgages, the element of specialization for borrowers 62 and older has some similar attributes. And such options may not necessarily be limited to reverse mortgage options.

“We really feel like every single mortgage customer that comes to our branches who is 62 or older, we should be offering them this other option,” he said. “We prefer calling it a ‘Flex Payment Mortgage.’ That’s our new branding and that’s how we’re going to present it.

”It’s still a reverse mortgage in most cases, but we may have other ideas on what falls into that ‘flex payment’ category.”

Broadening access to forward LOs

As many forward mortgage players have signaled over the past year, incorporating reverse into their existing product suites has been a key area of interest as they start dipping their toes into reverse. Guild’s new branding is also designed to ease the path for forward loan originators to start offering more reverse options, Cory said.

“Much of this has to do with our traditional forward loan originators,” he said. “That’s our biggest area of growth and our biggest focus: how we can get them involved. My personal goal is that I want to see every single one of our almost 3,000 loan originators fund a reverse mortgage at some point. It’s a huge goal and a huge mountain to climb, but it’s very exciting.”

Having the ability to present a reverse mortgage option to those 62 and older — or 55 and older for certain proprietary loan options — only helps add to the repertoire of options that could capture a particular customer, he said.

“There’s another option here, just like if you’re a veteran,” Cory said. “There’s another option you may qualify for. Let’s see how that would look.”