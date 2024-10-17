Guild hires Nora Guerra as SVP of community lending solutions

Guild Mortgage announced on Thursday that it has hired Nora Guerra, who worked at Freddie Mac for more than five years, as its senior vice president of community lending solutions.



A mortgage industry veteran with over 25 years of experience, Guerra has recently served as senior manager of national affordable lending at Freddie Mac, joining the government-sponsored (GSE) enterprise in 2019. The executive has also advocated for Latino housing equality, receiving awards for her activism.



According to Guild, Guerra is tasked with developing and expanding its programs, policies, and initiatives directed toward attainable homeownership. These include down payment assistance programs, financial education, and community outreach.



Guild CEO Terry Schmidt said in a statement that Guerra has educated and led “initiatives to help make homeownership an achievable goal for everyone.” Guerra added that she will have “the opportunity to help shape communities across the nation with stability, liquidity and affordability.”



California-based Guild has grown organically and via mergers and acquisitions, including deals to acquire Legacy Mortgage, Cherry Creek Mortgage and First Centennial Mortgage in 2023, and Academy Mortgage Corp in 2024.



The lender’s net income was $37.6 million from July to September, up from $28.5 million in the previous quarter. Guild originated $6.5 billion in the second quarter, up 69% from the previous quarter.

