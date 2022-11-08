HW Media
HW Media connects and informs decision makers across the housing economy. Professionals rely on HW Media for breaking news, reporting, and industry data and rankings. Moving the Housing Market Forward.
Brands
Subscribe
Events
Popular Links
Prioritizing client experience will be key for brokers in 2023
Prioritizing client experience will be key for brokers in 2023
HousingWire Annual On-Demand 2022
HousingWire Annual On-Demand 2022
The Importance of Portfolio Monitoring in a Rising Rate Environment
The Importance of Portfolio Monitoring in a Rising Rate Environment
Logan Mohtashami on the Fed’s unemployment target
Logan Mohtashami on the Fed’s unemployment target
MortgageRegulatory

GSEs set aside billions to cover home value declines

Net income and revenue were down for both Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac in the third quarter

Revenue and net income were both down for Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac in the third quarter, and the two government sponsored entities (GSEs) expect the housing market to deteriorate further in the fourth quarter.

Collectively, the GSEs have set aside $4.3 billion in credit loss builds to account for a decline in home values in the fourth quarter, according to earnings reports from the housing finance giants.

Fannie Mae posted net income of $2.4 billion in the third quarter, a $2.2 billion drop from the second quarter, which represented a 47.6% decline.

“The largest driver of this decrease was an increase in credit-related expense,” the company said in a statement Tuesday. “Credit-related expense for the third quarter was primarily driven by lower actual and projected home prices.”

“We expect additional home price declines in the fourth quarter of 2022,” Fannie’s interim CEO, David Benson, said on the quarterly earnings call Tuesday morning.

Fannie expects national home price declines of 1.9% in the second half of 2022 and a further decline of 1.5% next year. It has set aside $2.5 billion for credit losses.

Revenue for Fannie Mae in Q3 checked in at $7.2 billion, an 8% decrease from the second quarter. The company’s single family business generated $5.9 billion in net income, a 10% drop from the $6.57 billion earned the prior quarter.

Fannie acquired $117.7 billion in single family mortgages in the third quarter, a 32% sequential drop. Its net worth increased to $58.8 billion in the third quarter. The company’s net worth was $47.4 billion at the end of 2021.

Freddie Mac fared similarly in the third quarter. The smaller of the two GSEs reported net income of $1.3 billion, down from $2.45 billion in the second quarter. Net revenues checked in at $5.18 billion, down from $5.4 billion in the second quarter. Overall, Freddie bought $121 billion in single-family mortgages in the third quarter, which was down 60% year over year.

In its third quarter statement, Freddie said it had set aside $1.8 billion for credit losses, which are primarily driven by deterioration in housing market conditions, including lower observed and forecasted house price appreciation.”

At the end of the third quarter, Freddie Mac’s net worth was $35.2 billion, up from $28 billion at the end of 2021.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular Articles

Latest Articles

credit availability
Homepoint dives into HELOCs as home equity levels remain high HW+

Wholesale lender Homepoint rolled out its HELOC product in hopes of courting more brokers in a margin-compressed market.

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Log in with LinkedIn OR

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please