Proactive quality control for lenders: How to navigate market shifts, regulatory changes and improve loan quality
Study: Who’s Winning the Home Equity War
Webinar | Build, Buy or Partner? How To Create A Winning Tech Offering For Your Agents
Key Themes Emerge at HousingWire IMB Summit
Mortgage

Getting ready for what’s next: lower rates, more refis, more tech

The game plan is not to survive until 2025. The executives in this session are rising above and operating from a growth mindset. They have decades of experience with receipts to show their approach works, and they’re going to share their hard-earned wisdom with our audience.

Watch the full session below. To go back to the full IMB Summit on demand page, go here.

Speakers:

  • Kevin Peranio, Chief Lending Officer at PRMG
  • Candice McNaught, SVP of National Sales at Supreme Lending
  • Laura Brandao, CEO at Lighthouse Advisors

More:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular Articles

Latest Articles

Leadership changes
William Chang steps down as Pennymac’s capital markets leader 

Chang, who joined Pennymac in 2012, will “pursue other interests in the mortgage banking industry” after leaving on Oct. 11.

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please