Tucked right into the end of the home-buying process is the unique opportunity for title companies to connect with borrowers on how they can give back to the community together.

Title companies and agents are often the last people to see borrowers before their highly-anticipated move into their new home, and they’re also invested in the well-being of the community. After all, the cornerstone of the housing industry is the local community.

This level of commitment to their hometown is why Security Title Insurance Agency continues to dedicate its time and resources to the St. Louis metropolitan area, where it has a handful of offices spread across the region.