HW Media
HW Media connects and informs decision makers across the housing economy. Professionals rely on HW Media for breaking news, reporting, and industry data and rankings. Moving the Housing Market Forward.
Brands
Subscribe
Events
Popular Links
What will property preservation look like in 2023?
What will property preservation look like in 2023?
Housing Market Tracker: Inventory falls again
Housing Market Tracker: Inventory falls again
HW+ Housing Market Update
HW+ Housing Market Update
How are real estate agents preparing for commission changes?
How are real estate agents preparing for commission changes?
MortgagePeople Movers

Former FoA exec Kathryn Amor joins Guaranteed Rate

Amor was named Guaranteed Rate's SVP and head of enterprise products

Kathryn Amor, former senior vice president of Finance of America Companies (FoA), has taken on a new role at Guaranteed Rate as the Chicago-based lender looks to diversify its product mix amid the mortgage downturn.

Amor, whose title is senior vice president and head of enterprise products at Guaranteed Rate, joined the capital markets team, where she will “oversee all product offerings in this rapidly changing market,” the firm said in December. 

The executive has more than 13 years of experience in the mortgage industry, working most recently as SVP of enterprise products at Finance of America, a role held for nearly two years. Prior to that, Amor was in product development and credit policy for over four years at FoA.

Finance of America closed its forward mortgage origination unit in October to invest in the company’s reverse and commercial originations, lender services and portfolio management segments.

Amor joins Guaranteed Rate as it looks to navigate the ongoing industry headwinds by expanding beyond mortgage rate-sensitive products to drum up more business.

The Chicago lender started offering personal loans in July. These loans allow borrowers to apply for personal loans in 10 minutes and receive funds between $4,000 and $50,000 within hours, the firm said at the time of the launch.

That same month, Guaranteed Rate also added home equity line of credit (HELOC) options for homeowners. Guaranteed Rate’s HELOC is structured as a fixed-rate loan with term options of 5, 10, 15 or 30 years — and borrowers can take money from the line of credit for a draw period of two to five years, depending on the term selected.

Inside Mortgage Finance pegs the Chicago lender as the ninth largest mortgage lender. It originated $45.2 billion in the first nine months of 2022, with $15.4 billion in originations during the third quarter alone.

“I am looking forward to all of the amazing #productopportunities we are going to co-create together,” Amor wrote on LinkedIn on Tuesday. 

“This is an amazingly supportive industry that routinely rises together to support the goal of financial independence through homeownership, and I am honored to be part of it,” she said.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular Articles

Latest Articles

FoA Mortgage's shutdown brightens the prospects of a small Indiana lender
Eyeing expansion, Go Mortgage snags 160+ former FoA employees HW+

A total of 21 FoA retail branches transitioned to Go Mortgage after FoA closed its forward mortgage origination unit in 2022.

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Log in with LinkedIn OR

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please