Former Fannie deputy counsel Gina Hough joins Ballard Spahr

Prominent housing finance attorney Gina Hough and her associate Trevor Cardo have joined Ballard Spahr‘s housing finance practice, the firm announced this week.

Hogh, a former vice president and deputy general counsel at Fannie Mae, will join as senior associate, said firm practice chair Peter Michaud. She’ll work out of the Washington, D.C. office while Cardo will be based out of New York. Roberto Porras, a recent law school graduate, will also join after passing the New York bar.

“In the world of housing finance, Gina Hough is a standard-bearer,” said Mary Jo George, who co-leads the housing finance practice alongside Thomas Hauser and Anna Mahaney. “She’s developed a well-earned reputation for consistently applying strategy to elevate the service she provides her clients. Together, she and Trevor will build on our national platform, deepen our existing agency relationships, and further enhance our value to clients.”

Hogh’s experience includes financing apartment complexes, assisted living facilities, elder-care facilities, intermediate-care facilities, and senior housing. Cardo represents commercial real estate lenders in Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac multifamily housing acquisitions, refinancings, and assumptions.

The firm also picked up Garland Gantt III in August. All four joined from New York law firm Carlton Fields.

On Jan. 1, Ballard Spahr will combine with Lane Powell, a regional law firm in the Pacific Northwest with a focus on senior housing and long-term care. Its team advises on regulatory issues, compliance and risk management, transactional matters, real estate, tax, and litigation.