Former Emerging Leader honoree Joshua McGrath talks career trajectory and the current market

The HousingWire award spotlight series highlights the individuals and organizations that have been recognized through our Editors’ Choice Awards. Nominations for HousingWire’s 2023 HW Rising Stars are open now through Friday, February 24, 2023. Click here to nominate your organization.

In its tenth year, the HW Rising Stars award celebrates up-and-coming leaders in housing who are making their mark on the industry in a big way. And this year, we’re rolling the RealTrends Emerging Leaders award into the mix to spotlight leaders in real estate who are making their mark too.

Joshua McGrath is the broker/owner of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Central in Charleston, WV. McGrath was an Emerging Leader honoree in 2022. McGrath has grown his company from a gross commission amount of $5.3 million in 2020 to $7.265 million in 2021. His brokerage was recognized by RealTrends as one of the top one-year movers by transaction sides and was one of the top 20 BHGRE companies for units sold in 2021.

We reached out to McGrath to learn more about his career trajectory, the current market in his area and what he’s doing to stay ahead of the curve.

HousingWire: You got your real estate license at 18 after graduating high school. What advice would you give young professionals who are thinking of getting their license?

Joshua McGrath: I would tell any young person looking at getting into the real estate industry to take time to explore why? This is not an easy path nor is it “easy money”. This industry will reward you for how hard you work. I have been able to forge my way forward and see the fruit of my labor. I love helping people accomplish their real estate goals, it is so rewarding to help others and that is why I really have enjoyed this career path.

HW: What does the real estate market look like in your area? And as you think about your career, what moments and experiences prepared you for this current housing market?

JM: The market here is holding steady. We are still experiencing a very low inventory and right now agents who are willing to knock doors and make calls have the opportunity to thrive. I love working with agents that are excited to learn and work hard to reach their goals. Looking back, 2008 was a great “practice run” for a changing market and I have worked hard to eliminate debt and ensure that I am financially ready to ride whatever the new market brings our way!!

HW: Effective marketing and brand awareness play a huge part of running a successful real estate business. What have been some of your most valuable marketing strategies over the years?

JM: For me it has been making sure that I am “ever present” in the lives of my core sphere of influence. I like to share valuable information, thoughts on the market, tips and stats to help keep people informed on the local market. Inspiring and educating others has also been part of my journey. I love to teach and train, motivate and inspire. Doing this has become some of the most successful marketing strategies and truth be told I was not even 100% aware that I was doing it! My mother always taught me to treat others with kindness and respect and doing this has been very impactful on my overall career.