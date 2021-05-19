Real Estate Tech that’s Redefining Homeownership
Real Estate Tech that’s Redefining Homeownership

Join us as we discuss how technological trends are impacting real estate and mortgage and what this means for the future of the two industries.

Logan Mohtashami talks jobs report, mortgage forbearance
Logan Mohtashami talks jobs report, mortgage forbearance

Lead Analyst Logan Mohtashami discusses his recent article on the latest jobs report and the most likely impact on the housing market and mortgage forbearance.

The curious case of the enduring sub-3% mortgage rate
The curious case of the enduring sub-3% mortgage rate

Most experts predicted U.S. mortgage rates to be above 3% by now. We looked at bond yields across the globe to see why rates are still so low and what happens next.

Lunch & Learn about underserved markets and affordable housing
Lunch & Learn about underserved markets and affordable housing

Experts in this discussion will focus on how the mortgage industry is working to right previous wrongs and champion a housing market that serves all.

Closing

First American names Ken DeGiorgio as president

Will have oversight responsibility of corporation’s operating groups

First American Financial Corporation has announced a new addition to its C-Suite.

Kenneth DeGiorgio, who joined First American in 1999, has been named president. In his new position, DeGiorgio will have oversight responsibility for the corporation’s operating groups, including its title insurance, specialty insurance and data and analytics businesses, the company said in a press release.

DeGiorgio currently serves as First American vice president where, among other responsibilities, he oversees mergers and acquisitions, legal, compliance, information security, enterprise risk management, and marketing and communications.

“Ken’s well-deserved appointment follows more than two decades of accomplished service to First American,” said Dennis Gilmore, First American CEO.

One of the “Big Four” title insurers, First American reported $7.1 billion in total 2020 revenue — a 14% increase year over year — in its annual earnings report, released in February. Net income was $696.4 million last year. Also announced was a total of $1.1 billion in 2020 cash flow operations, a return on equity of 14.9%, and a 15.7% segment pretax margin of title insurance and services.

In January, First American announced it was selling its property and casualty subsidiaries. The sales were made with Safeco Insurance, a Liberty Mutual company, and Heritage Insurance Holdings. First American said the decision will help it focus on its core title business.

Another one of the “Big Four,” Old Republic, also announced an executive personnel move this week. Frank Sodaro, Old Republic’s current deputy chief financial officer, will succeed Karl Mueller as chief financial officer when Mueller retires at the end of June.

Leave a comment

Most Popular Articles

mortgage rates
What if mortgage rates don’t rise this year?

With the economic expansion well underway, one big question remains: When will mortgage rates move toward 4% and higher? HW+ Premium Content

May 17, 2021 By

Latest Articles

Two story, red, row house in a suburban neighborhood in North Carolina
Fannie alters 2021 forecast due to housing market shortage

Fannie Mae now forecasts purchase volume to reach $1.8T in 2021 and refis to hit $2.2T, due to housing market inventory shortages.

May 19, 2021 By

Sponsored Content

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Log in with LinkedIn OR

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please