A deep dive into the mortgage application pull-through rate
A deep dive into the mortgage application pull-through rate

In this episode, James Kleimann discusses his recent article on why LOs say some applications aren’t making it to the finish line.

Here’s what NAMB does for brokers
Here’s what NAMB does for brokers

We interview NAMB’s lobbyist in Washington, D.C. about how the organization is actively representing the interests of its members.

Supreme Court hears arguments on FHFA structure
Supreme Court hears arguments on FHFA structure

The case has the potential to be the most profound legal decision to affect the mortgage market in over a decade.

HW Media acquires REAL Trends
HW Media acquires REAL Trends

The acquisition combines two of real estate’s most powerful media outlets. The new media portfolio will now include HousingWire, FinLedger and REAL Trends.

Mortgage

FHFA’s 2019 g-fees report shows average increase of 1 basis point

Upfront g-fees decreased, while ongoing portion saw a rise

The Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) has released its annual report on single-family guarantee fees (g-fee) charged by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac for 2019 to package home loans into securities that are sold to bond investor..

The two GSEs use the fees to pay for administrative costs, to cover when borrowers miss payments and as a hedge against significant losses because of loan defaults.

There are two types of guarantee fees: ongoing and upfront. Ongoing fees are factored into each loan’s interest rate and collected each month over the life of a loan, while upfront fees are one-time payments made by sellers upon loan delivery to an enterprise that are similarly factored into the interest rate paid by the borrower.

The FHFA report compares year-over-year 2019 to 2018 and this year’s report found the following:

  • The average single-family guarantee fee in 2019 increased 1 basis point to 56 basis points for all combined loan products. 
  • The upfront portion of the guarantee fee, which is based on the credit risk attributes, decreased 2 basis points to 13 basis points.  
  • The ongoing portion of the guarantee fee, which is based on the product type, increased 3 basis points to 43 basis points.
  • The average guarantee fee in 2019 on 30-year fixed rate loans increased 2 basis points to 58 basis points, while the fee on 15-year fixed rate loans decreased by 1 basis point to 36 basis points. 
  • The fee on adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) loans increased 2 basis points to 56 basis points.

G-fees came to the forefront In May, when the FHFA proposed that Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac be required to hold about $240 billion in capital combined, based on their September 2019 assets. The funds are aimed at ensuring taxpayers don’t have to cover losses for the two companies, which have been in government control since they were seized in 2008 in the midst of the financial crisis.

Fannie Mae said if that proposed capital rule became final, g-fees would likely rise 0.2 percentage points on average, after making certain assumptions. Freddie Mac said fees might have to rise between 0.15 percentage points and 0.35 percentage points.

“Higher capital requirements would require the enterprises to have more equity capital, and as equity capital increases, the enterprises must earn more to maintain the same return on equity,” Fannie Mae said in a comment letter in September. “For Fannie Mae’s business model, the most viable source of higher earnings would be increases to guaranty fees.”

Leave a comment

Most Popular Articles

home and hand HW+
Housing market outlook for 2021…and beyond

2020 was a truly unprecedented year. With it behind us, CoreLogic’s Frank Nothaft looks ahead at several housing market trends that are likely in 2021 and beyond. HW+ Premium Content

Dec 11, 2020 By

Latest Articles

austin - texas capital HW+
Austin now a magnet for tech workers wanting to buy homes

As more tech companies relocate from Silicon Valley to Austin, Texas, real estate agents say they have little to no homes at all to show homebuyers. HW+ Premium Content

Dec 14, 2020 By

Sponsored Content

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please