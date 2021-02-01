What's ahead for servicers in 2021?
What's ahead for servicers in 2021?

The latest HousingWire magazine is out now, and this episode breaks down the biggest takeaways from the cover story on the unique challenges servicers face in 2021.

Strategies retail lenders should adopt from direct to consumer lending

Join expert panelists to learn how the pandemic is ushering in a new era of digital lending and, in turn, has led to the formation of a hybrid lending model.

How to diversify your brokerage to weather economic hardship

Download this white paper to learn how to diversify your offerings to bolster regular earnings, capitalize on emerging needs and offer greater stability and financial success.

HomeBridge's Brian White on diversity at a practical level

HomeBridge's Brian “Woody” White discusses ways to increase diversity within the housing finance industry.

MortgagePolitics & Money

FHFA appoints general counsel to create “world-class regulator”

Alfred Pollard to retire at and of March

The Federal Housing Finance Agency appointed Clinton Jones as its new general counsel, saying this was the next step in turning the FHFA into a “world-class regulator.”

Jones will step into the role immediately, taking the place of Alfred Pollard, who will retire from the FHFA at the end of March.

“Alfred has served admirably as General Counsel to every FHFA Director,” FHFA Director Mark Calabria said. “I am grateful for his wise counsel, hard work, and dedication to the Agency. Clinton’s long-standing career in public service, in-depth legal expertise in housing policy and executive leadership skills will help bolster FHFA’s work as a world-class prudential regulator.”

When Calabria first took over as head of the agency, he focused on mortgage giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac and their future in conservatorship. But Calabria also expressed his hope that he could make the FHFA an agency of progressive thinkers.

“I want it to be in a spot where, for instance, if you’re a young lawyer coming out of law school and you have an offer from the Fed or the OCC, that you may be willing to entertain an offer to come work at FHFA,” Calabria told HousingWire at the time. “I think it’s critical that we have a deep research function and are viewed as cutting-edge thinkers.”

Diversification is one approach brokerages can adopt to help ensure stability in unavoidable times of uncertainty, work to protect their revenue and – ultimately – financially weatherproof their business.

Calabria said the hiring of FHFA Senior Advisor for Economics Lynn Fisher, who previously served as vice president of economics at the Mortgage Bankers Association, early on in his tenure, was in pursuit of this goal.

Since 2019, Jones has served as a senior advisor at FHFA. Prior to joining the agency, he served for 24 years in various senior legal roles at the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Financial Services, including General Counsel, Parliamentarian, and, most recently, Senior Counsel for the Housing and Insurance Subcommittee. Jones was also a vice president at Fannie Mae and an attorney advisor for the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. He has been adjunct faculty at Howard University since 1990.

Until now, Pollard had been the only general counsel to serve the agency since it was formed in 2008, and served as general counsel to its predecessor, the Office of Federal Housing Enterprise Oversight. He has also served on several presidential mortgage fraud task forces and as a member of the Administrative Conference of the United States. In 2014, Pollard was named by National Law Journal as one of “America’s 50 Outstanding General Counsel.”

Supreme Court of the United States
Potential impact of Biden’s $15,000 homebuyer tax credit

The $15,000 tax break would jumpstart a first-time homebuyer’s prospects of purchasing. The tax credit – along with Biden’s other economic goals outlined in his $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan – seems more of a possibility now that both Senate races in Georgia went to Democratic challengers.

Jan 27, 2021 By

F1-feb - magazine article
Servicers ramp up operations amid forbearance challenges

“While we never want to be cavalier about our ability to handle what 2021 may throw at us, we believe that as an industry we have become more agile and able to handle larger disruptions in shorter periods of time,” Kurt Johnson, Mr. Cooper chief credit officer, said in the February issue of HW Magazine. HW+ Premium Content

Feb 01, 2021 By

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

