Mortgage Tech Demo Day
Mortgage Tech Demo Day

Tune in to our live Virtual Demo Day on Tuesday, May 4th to experience demos from the most innovative servicing, audit and post-close tech solutions in lending.

Spruce’s Patrick Burns on innovation in title technology
Spruce’s Patrick Burns on innovation in title technology

In the season finale of Housing News season 5, Spruce CEO discusses heightened investor interest in title tech, innovation and fintech adoption.

The 100-years-war over real estate commissions
The 100-years-war over real estate commissions

HousingWire plunges down the rabbit hole of residential real estate commissions, uncovering the past, present and future of this wholly unique part of the economy.

Real estate agents and LOs: the great collaboration
Real estate agents and LOs: the great collaboration

We spoke with Propertybase CEO Vance Loiselle about real estate tech and how the past year has accelerated the need for digital collaboration tools across the entire customer journey.

Mortgage

Few may actually qualify for low-income refi program

The FHFA says 2 million families could qualify, but industry vets say that sounds optimistic

Housing Market Crash image

The great refi boom in 2020 wasn’t exactly equitable. Wealthier borrowers with stable jobs and high credit scores were fortunate enough to lock in a forever rate, typically lowering their monthly mortgage payments by hundreds of dollars. But the lower-income borrowers? They were more likely to be mired in some form of forbearance plan than be given the opportunity to modify their mortgage with a rate below 3%.

On Wednesday, the government threw a bone to the little guy. The Federal House Finance Agency announced that sometime this summer Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac will introduce a new refi product in an attempt to usher these low-income borrowers into what is left of the refi wave. The option is coined as Refi Now at Fannie Mae and Refi Possible at Freddie Mac. Mark Calabria, Director of the FHFA, said nearly two million low-income families may be eligible to save anywhere between $1,200 and $3,000 a year.

But there is skepticism amongst industry stakeholders about how many of those two million families would even meet the requirements of the program.

The rest of this content is for HW+ members. Join today with an HW+ Membership! Already a member? log in

HW+ includes weekly long-form digital content, HousingWire Magazine, access to HousingStack, and free admission to all HousingWire virtual events.

Most Popular Articles

AdobeStock_250556333
Biden’s $15K first-time homebuyer tax credit now a bill

President Joe Biden called for a $15,000 tax credit for first-time homebuyers, and Congress has answered his call with a bill.

Apr 26, 2021 By

Latest Articles

AdobeStock_302227370_Editorial_Use_Only
Fannie and Freddie continued to pump originations in Q1

After a record year of mortgage originations, the GSEs Q1 earnings revealed that Fannie and Freddie are still riding the tail end of the market’s highs.

Apr 30, 2021 By
3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Log in with LinkedIn OR

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please