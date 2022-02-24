What role does the servicer play in creating clients for life?
What role does the servicer play in creating clients for life?
HousingWire Magazine: February 2022
HousingWire Magazine: February 2022
Mortgage Tech Virtual Demo Day
Mortgage Tech Virtual Demo Day
Greg Schwartz on fixing the purchase mortgage experience
Greg Schwartz on fixing the purchase mortgage experience
Politics & Money

Federal court tosses GSE shareholder claims

Court rules President Obama and Trump could have stopped the net worth sweep "at any time"

A federal appellate court on Tuesday dismissed claims from Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac shareholders who had hoped to recoup part of their equity after it was wiped out by the U.S. Treasury’s “net worth sweep.”

The Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit reversed the Claims Court’s earlier decision not to dismiss the shareholders’ derivative claims. The ruling resolves eight separate shareholder claims, which stem from the 2012 decision to transfer most of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac’s equity to the Treasury, four years after the two entities were placed in conservatorship.

The appellate court found that there was “adequate presidential oversight” over the actions the FHFA in relation to the net worth swep, because FHFA’s policies as conservator of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac were jointly created by FHFA and the Treasury — and the president could have removed the Treasury Secretary at any time.

“Presidents Obama and Trump could have directed the Treasury Secretary to refuse to continue the net worth sweep at any time, but did not do so,” U.S. Circuit Judge Kathleen O’Malley wrote.

In 2018, the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals held that the Federal Housing Finance Agency was within its statutory authority when it enacted the “net worth sweep” of the GSEs’ dividends, but found that the FHFA was not constitutionally structured. In 2019, the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals reversed its ruling on the “net worth sweep” and remanded the case back to the district court.

In June 2021, the Supreme Court dismissed claims that the FHFA exceeded its authority under federal law, but found that the structure of the agency was unconstitutional.

“We conclude only that under the terms of the Recovery Act, the FHFA did not exceed its authority as a conservator, and therefore the anti-injunction clause bars the shareholders’ statutory claim,” Justice Samuel Alito wrote.

The 2021 ruling allowed President Biden to remove then-FHFA Director Mark Calabria, and install Sandra Thompson as acting director of the FHFA. Thompson awaits confirmation in the Senate to be FHFA director.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular Articles

newsroom template_neighborhood
Interest in refis sinks even further

Higher mortgage rates have thumped interest in refinances, with activity down in six of the first seven weeks of 2022.

Feb 23, 2022 By

Latest Articles

Jay-Farner-Quicken-Loans-HW
Rocket Mortgage wants you to forget about the 2020 refi boom

Overall, Rocket Companies reported $6 billion in profits in 2021, a 35% decline from the incredible heights of 2020. The lender expects origination volumes and margins to keep falling in Q1 2022.

Feb 24, 2022 By

Sponsored Content

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Log in with LinkedIn OR

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please