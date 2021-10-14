Lunch & Learn: The State of Housing
As housing supply dwindles, affordability concerns grow while competition heats up the market. This Lunch & Learn will examine the current state of housing, featuring experts who have an eye on the market.

Join us on October 25 for a chance to see a handpicked selection of sessions from HousingWire Annual along with technology demos from the most innovative tech companies! Register now for FREE to experience HW Annual just like you were there.

The home lending industry has a massive opportunity to digitalize to create efficiencies and to deliver a simpler end-to-end user experience that would benefit both borrowers and servicers.  

In this episode of HousingNews, we are joined by Grant Moon who discusses the difficulties veterans face during the home-buying process and misconceptions about VA loans.

Fannie Mae’s sales of reperforming loans are on the rise 

Freddie Mac’s RPL securitizations not so much

Sales of reperforming loans nosedived in 2020 as the pandemic took root in America, but sales volume appears to have recovered with vigor, based on an analysis of RPL offerings for government-sponsored enterprise Fannie Mae.

The GSE earlier this month announced its 23rd sale of reperforming loans, which are defined by Fannie Mae as mortgages that were previously delinquent but are performing again because payments have become current — with or without the use of a modification plan. 

Including the recent October offering, Fannie Mae year to date has put on the market some 100,000 reperforming loans across five offerings with an aggregate unpaid principal balance of $14.5 billion, according to an analysis of the GSE’s records. By comparison, over the same period in 2020, a total of 57,235 RPLs were put on the sales block by Fannie Mae through four pool offerings that collectively had a total unpaid principal balance of $8.7 billion — or a bit more than half of the RPL sales volume recorded this year and $5.7 billion shy of the 2021 aggregate value mark. 

    The biggest risk to the housing market right now

    What economic factors present the most risk to the housing market for the rest of this year and into 2022? HW+ Premium Content.

    Fannie Mae: Mortgage rates and home prices will rise in ’22

    Economists at Fannie Mae expect higher mortgage rates and home prices next year due to higher inflation, a tightening of monetary policy, and low home inventory

