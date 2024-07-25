eXp Realty welcomes top-producing Philly team

The largest brokerage in the nation based on transaction sides has strengthened its presence in Philadelphia. On Thursday, eXp Realty announced that the top-producing Matt Fetick Team was making the move from Keller Williams to eXp.

The team is led by Fetick and David Maio Williams, who bring more than 20 years of real estate industry experience to eXp. As of 2023, the team had 12 agents, according to RealTrends data.

“We are ecstatic to welcome the Matt Fetick Team to eXp Realty, as their commitment to client success and their innovative approach to real estate perfectly aligns with our values,” Leo Pareja, CEO of eXp Realty, said in a statement. “Matt and David have built a legacy of success through service, and the results speak for themselves. I cannot wait to see what the future holds for Matt and his team with our support.”

The Matt Fetick Real Estate Team was ranked No. 132 nationally among large teams by sides and No. 163 by sales volume in the 2024 RealTrends The Thousand after the team closed 244 transactions and $115.994 million in volume last year.

“This is truly a homecoming for us,” Fetick said in a statement. “Many of our nationwide colleagues from the last 20 years are thriving at eXp Realty, and that was a huge catalyst in deciding to make the move. Sometimes you quite simply just outgrow the pot you are in, and you need a bigger pot to thrive in. We are excited to leverage eXp’s collaborative culture and cutting-edge technology to further enhance our service offerings and drive even greater success.”