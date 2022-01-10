How lenders can serve the underserved in 2022
How lenders can serve the underserved in 2022
5 predictions for the 2022 housing market
5 predictions for the 2022 housing market
Lunch & Learn : The Role of Appraisers in the Future of Valuation
Lunch & Learn : The Role of Appraisers in the Future of Valuation
Logan Mohtashami on the jobs report and mortgage rates
Logan Mohtashami on the jobs report and mortgage rates
Real EstateClosing

Erie Title Agency merges with Barristers of Ohio

New group will operate in Ohio as part of the Hanna Family of Companies

The Hanna Family of Companies, the parent company of Howard Hanna Real Estate Services, announced the merger of Erie Title Agency, Inc and Barristers of Ohio to form Erie Title Barristers Group on Wednesday. The Cleveland-based Erie Title has been serving clients in Ohio since 1998.

The new group will be led by current Erie Title president Kevin Blum, who will assume the role of president at the merged company, which will serve clients across the Buckeye state.

Barristers Title and Escrow Services is the Hanna Family of Companies‘ in-house title and escrow services provider, and it is licensed to operate in four states: Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Michigan. By merging with Barristers, the Hanna Family of Companies says that the new group will be able to capitalize off of Barristers’ full-service capabilities and provide a more seamless closing experience to clients.

Blum added that Erie Title Agency’s more advanced technological offerings, and legal and title expertise will also help the Erie Title Barristers Group provide clients with better closing experience than before.

Howard Hanna Real Estate Services isn’t the only brokerage looking to expand its title and escrow services. Some major brokerages like Realogy have their own in-house title providers, while others, like Compass, have been working to acquire title companies. New or old, title companies face similar obstacles, including combating wire fraud and an ongoing talent crunch.

Taking a Page from Big Lenders to Achieve Game-Changing Speed

This white paper covers the need for speed in title and what instant title means to your regional bank or credit union.

Presented by: Doma

Companies are using these mergers and acquisitions to streamline the closing experience and make it more like an Amazon checkout experience. But although progress has been made in achieving this goal, industry veterans like WFG National Title Insurance Founder Pat Stone note the continued challenges facing the title industry.

“As title insurers our business practices and our regulatory oversight are different in every single state,” Stone told HousingWire in November. “So because of that you’re not going to have a uniform process for a long time. There are too many underlying regulatory issues and underlying databases and business practices that evolve differently.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular Articles

HW+2022
5 predictions for the 2022 housing market

According to CoreLogic’s Frank Nothaft, next year should be a strong year for housing. Here are his 5 predictions for the 2022 housing market.

Jan 10, 2022 By

Latest Articles

Redfin logo on official site under magnifying glass.
Redfin acquires Bay Equity, pink slips 121 staff

Redfin announced Tuesday layoffs of 121 employees as it shakes up its mortgage department, including purchasing a lending company. The real estate company entered into an agreement to acquire mortgage lender Bay Equity Home Loans for $135 million, two-thirds in cash and one-third in stocks, Redfin said in a press release and public filing. The […]

Jan 11, 2022 By

Sponsored Content

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Log in with LinkedIn OR

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please