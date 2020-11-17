How would a COVID-19 vaccine impact the housing market?
How would a COVID-19 vaccine impact the housing market?

We discuss the progress of a 2nd COVID vaccine and its potential impact on mortgage rates, forbearance and the housing market as a whole.

What the surge in COVID cases means for the housing market this winter
What the surge in COVID cases means for the housing market this winter

With infection and hospitalization rates exploding as we go into the winter months, the risk this poses to our recovering housing market should be addressed.

A proven way to increase underwriting capacity
A proven way to increase underwriting capacity

Collateral underwriting turn times have been slowing for more than a decade as new guidelines and processes add to an already-long appraisal review process.

How to turn first-time borrowers into customers for life
How to turn first-time borrowers into customers for life

By giving borrowers the digital experience they expect and guiding them through the application process, you can foster a customer-for-life relationship.

FintechTitle/Escrow

eOriginal launches hub for lenders to find RON partner

Tech shows lenders best RON solution for each closing

eOriginal announced the release of its new ClosingCenter 2.3, which includes a hub to connect lenders to the right remote online notarization partner.

This move comes after a year of change for the title industry. RON has become the go-to solution for many lenders and the tech to strive for with many others.

“In 2020, RON became an essential service to ensure closings continued uninterrupted, and now more than ever, lenders need RON tools that empower and optimize their workflow,” Notarize CEO Pat Kinsel said.

The hub simplifies remote closing-day execution with pre-built RON solution integrations that connect borrowers with notary signing agents in a secure digital closing room.

“Lenders finally have a simple way to intelligently activate RON capabilities for their settlement agent partners and borrowers,” eOriginal Chief Product Officer Simon Moir said. “We have designed our RON strategy to be simple and open, so that our partners have the flexibility to choose from an ecosystem of trusted partners to get their deals done.”

How a pragmatic approach to eClosings helps lenders succeed during COVID-19 and beyond

An eClosing strategy that succeeds in any environment is built on two key concepts. Find out what those are here.

Presented by: Snapdocs

eOriginal partnered with Notarize and Nexsys Clear Sign to help lenders find the right RON solution.

“Lenders may feel overwhelmed when they look at the complex landscape of digital closings,” said Mike Lyon, Nexsys Technologies executive vice president. “We get that.”

Other members in the title industry are also working to create an easier path forward for lenders to adapt RON. Back in June, the American Land Title Association announced an addition to the ALTA Registry, the national database of title and settlement agents. The ALTA Registry now designates title and settlement company locations that can perform RON closings. This will help mortgage companies identify closing companies that offer this increasingly in-demand service.

“More and more mortgage closings are being conducted online, and companies that can offer a remote notary are playing a key role in the process,” ALTA CEO Diane Tomb said. “Remote notaries have become even more valuable in light of the need for social distancing created by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Leave a comment

Most Popular Articles

Miniature house autumn
What the surge in COVID cases means for the housing market this winter

Lead Analyst Logan Mohtashami writes: With COVID infection rates exploding and hospitalization rates rising as we go into the cold winter months, the risk this poses to our recovering housing market is a question that should be addressed. In a previous article, I identified infection rates during the winter months as one of the economy’s high-risk variables.

Nov 16, 2020 By

Latest Articles

Front view laptop on white table. Nearby is document paper, pencil holder. In modern office workplace.
Realogy Franchise Group promotes Susan Yannaccone to president and CEO

The largest owner of U.S. real estate brokerages and franchise brands, Realogy Holdings Corp., has announced the appointment of Susan Yannaccone as president and chief executive officer of Realogy Franchise Group, effective Nov. 30.

Nov 17, 2020 By

Sponsored Content

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please