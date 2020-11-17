eOriginal launches hub for lenders to find RON partner

eOriginal announced the release of its new ClosingCenter 2.3, which includes a hub to connect lenders to the right remote online notarization partner.

This move comes after a year of change for the title industry. RON has become the go-to solution for many lenders and the tech to strive for with many others.

“In 2020, RON became an essential service to ensure closings continued uninterrupted, and now more than ever, lenders need RON tools that empower and optimize their workflow,” Notarize CEO Pat Kinsel said.

The hub simplifies remote closing-day execution with pre-built RON solution integrations that connect borrowers with notary signing agents in a secure digital closing room.

“Lenders finally have a simple way to intelligently activate RON capabilities for their settlement agent partners and borrowers,” eOriginal Chief Product Officer Simon Moir said. “We have designed our RON strategy to be simple and open, so that our partners have the flexibility to choose from an ecosystem of trusted partners to get their deals done.”

How a pragmatic approach to eClosings helps lenders succeed during COVID-19 and beyond

An eClosing strategy that succeeds in any environment is built on two key concepts. Find out what those are here.

Presented by: Snapdocs

eOriginal partnered with Notarize and Nexsys Clear Sign to help lenders find the right RON solution.

“Lenders may feel overwhelmed when they look at the complex landscape of digital closings,” said Mike Lyon, Nexsys Technologies executive vice president. “We get that.”

Other members in the title industry are also working to create an easier path forward for lenders to adapt RON. Back in June, the American Land Title Association announced an addition to the ALTA Registry, the national database of title and settlement agents. The ALTA Registry now designates title and settlement company locations that can perform RON closings. This will help mortgage companies identify closing companies that offer this increasingly in-demand service.

“More and more mortgage closings are being conducted online, and companies that can offer a remote notary are playing a key role in the process,” ALTA CEO Diane Tomb said. “Remote notaries have become even more valuable in light of the need for social distancing created by the COVID-19 pandemic.”