Easy Street Offers expands operations into nine new states

Real estate investors in nine states just gained a new option for finding homes and agents.

Easy Street Offers announced Friday that it’s expanding its operations to include states with increasingly hot housing markets — and geographically, these are all over the country. The states added are Utah, Pennsylvania, Oklahoma, Missouri, Kansas, Indiana, Florida, Georgia and Colorado.

Investors and agents in these states won’t have to wait to take advantage of the platform as the expansion is effective June 30.

“Our mission at Easy Street Offers is to simplify and enhance the process of cash real estate deals,” Easy Street CEO Dan Noma Jr. said in a statement. “With this significant expansion, we are poised to bring our unique platform and services to even more markets, making real estate transactions smoother and more efficient for everyone involved.”

Easy Street Offers has two products — AgentEmpower and Private Label Prospecting — that allow agents to customize marketing materials and present options for investors that include cash offers.

Investors benefit from the platforms by seeing off-market listings, custom modeling tools and free property valuation services. The company believes its offerings for both investors and agents provides a streamlined process that makes it easier for investors and agents to find each other.

Easy Street Offers is still in its infancy. Prior to the nine-state expansion, the company only operated in California, Nevada, Arizona and Texas. This brings its services to a total of 13 states.

The company is planning two more expansions this year, according to its website. In August, the company will expand to five additional states: South Carolina, North Carolina, Tennessee, Kentucky and Ohio.

In October, another planned expansion will bring seven new states — New Mexico, Arkansas, Mississippi, Alabama, Washington, Oregon and Illinois — into the fold. Should the expansion go off as planned, Easy Street Offers will be in exactly half the country by the end of the year.