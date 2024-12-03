Driving Innovation: How Tech100 honoree CLARIFIRE is shaping the future of mortgage tech

The HousingWire award spotlight series highlights the individuals and organizations that have been recognized through our Editors’ Choice Awards. Nominations for HousingWire’s 2025 Tech100 Award are open now through December 16, 2024. Click here to nominate a tech organization.

As the mortgage world continues to see rapid tech advancements, staying ahead of the curve requires more than just keeping up — it demands leading the way. HousingWire’s Tech100 award spotlights the organizations that are setting the new standard by driving transformative solutions that shape the future of housing. Companies like CLARIFIRE — a multi-year Tech100 Mortgage honoree — that delivers advanced automation solutions to servicers.

HousingWire reached out to CLARIFIRE CEO and Founder, Jane Mason, to learn more about how the company is offering solutions that not only meet today’s needs but anticipate tomorrow’s challenges. Mason highlights the critical role of data, the potential of AI, and the importance of balancing cutting-edge technology with human expertise and much more.

HousingWire: What role do you see AI and machine learning playing in the future of mortgage and real estate tech?

Jane Mason: AI and machine learning will continue to play important roles in the mortgage industry, but they must be implemented carefully. In areas like loss mitigation, for instance, AI can process and analyze data quickly, identifying patterns that might take human teams longer to uncover. But AI and machine learning should not be viewed as cure-all solutions. They can help predict trends and streamline processes, but they can’t be relied upon to make nuanced decisions that take into account a borrower’s unique needs or complex investor guidelines. To embrace AI’s full potential, servicers need clean, verified data and technologies that provide data accuracy and continuity. This foundation will enable AI to enhance a servicer’s operations, not replace them.

HousingWire: What challenges do you see in implementing new technologies across the mortgage or real estate industries, and how do you overcome them?

Jane Mason: A major challenge facing our industry is the integration of new technology with legacy systems. Many servicers still depend on older platforms that can’t support new technologies like AI and automation without significant adjustments. At CLARIFIRE, we prioritize seamless integrations with leading third-party systems and a shared security responsibility model. This approach empowers clients to leverage our automation platform alongside their legacy systems without compromising critical data or functionality.

HousingWire: How do you ensure that CLARIFIRE stays ahead of the curve in an industry where technology is rapidly evolving?

Jane Mason: Staying ahead in such a volatile industry requires constant innovation and collaboration. We invest heavily in R&D every year, so that the CLARIFIRE platform always reflects the latest technological advancements and industry demands. Meanwhile, strategic partnerships, like our work with Gatehouse Strategies, and integrations with industry leading solutions, like IndiSoft’s National Housing Advocacy Platform (NHAP) and Freddie Mac’s Resolve default management solution, have strengthened our platform’s capabilities and helped our clients anticipate future trends. By continually focusing on what servicers and their borrowers need most, we’re able to deliver solutions that are resilient, responsive, and ready for the future.