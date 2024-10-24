Dream Finders Homes to acquire Alliant National Title

Alliant National Title Insurance Co. has entered into an agreement to be acquired by Florida-based builder Dream Finders Homes, according to an announcement on Thursday. The financial terms of the deal, which is subject to regulatory approval, were not disclosed.

“This is a strategic acquisition for DFH and allows us to further vertically integrate alongside our existing title insurance agency business while facilitating growth in the title insurance marketplace,” Patrick Zalupski, the chairman and CEO of Dream Finders, said in a statement.

Colorado-based Alliant National Title, which has more than 700 independent title agents in 32 states and Washington, D.C., was acquired by Presidio Investors in 2018. Alliant National attributes its expanded geographic reach, improved operational efficiency and technological innovations to that acquisition.

“It has been an exciting six-year journey to see Alliant National dramatically increase its footprint and develop tools to scale and to assist its customers,” Chris Puscasiu, the managing partner of Presidio Investors, said in a statement. “Despite the uncertainty during the pandemic and the recent housing market challenges, the Company’s continued investment in growth enabled it to be recognized as an innovation leader in its space, as this transaction illustrates. “

According to Alliant National, the relationships the company’s leadership has fostered with independent title agents over the past 20 years helped lead to this acquisition.

“We are thrilled to become part of the Dream Finders ecosystem and envision an exciting future together,” David Sinclair, the president and CEO of Alliant National, said in a statement. “The collaboration of an innovative builder, strong title agency, and the Alliant National underwriting team will promote our long-term success and growth into a national real estate partner.”