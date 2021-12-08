December 2021 Demo Day: Sagent

CARE
Sagent’s CARE consumer platform links a bank-on-your-phone experience for borrowers with seamless human care from servicers. With CARE, Sagent brings the same modern experience borrowers get in the origination space to servicing, where lifetime customer relationships are managed and grown
Product Fast Facts
#1
84% of servicers on Sagent said they can service more loans with Sagent than another platform.
#2
82% of servicers on Sagent believe Sagent’s truly real-time data (the only major servicing software firm to have this across performing, nonperforming, and consumer platforms) has a material impact on their operations and customer service
#3
CARE lets consumers manage their home-owning lives from anywhere while giving servicers lower costs, scale compliance, and higher servicing values through full market cycles