What role does the servicer play in creating clients for life?
Consumer-first lifetime retention is now our prevailing theme in servicing, which increases both MSR values and lifetime customer value. But how can servicers convert “customer for life” from theory to practice?

Who’s afraid of the PSPA?
Stakeholders are divided over whether, in light of proposed changes to its capital rule, the FHFA should retool its agreement with the U.S. Treasury and remove policies some say never belonged there in the first place.

Back to the Future of Mortgage Lending
This webinar will discuss what’s to come in the future of mortgage lending by analyzing past trends in the industry, evolving consumer behaviors and demographics of the industry’s production capacity.

HomeLight’s Vanessa Famulener on the future of cash offers
Today’s episode of HousingWire Daily continues our Women of Influence series and features an interview with Vanessa Famulener, the president of homes at HomeLight.

December 2021 Demo Day: Avanze

STACX

STACX- our in-house post-closing solution that simplifies and fast-tracks the entire process to help you move loans more confidently to the secondary market. STACX is a SaaS solution that leverages AI, OCR and ML to support mortgage lenders and servicers by creating an automated workflow solution and customized checklists that enables you to have an improved auditing process and sell more loan packages with higher accuracy at ease.

Data Ingestion: STACX pulls in signed closing packages through multiple secure methods

Classification and extraction: Smart character recognition indexes, classifies and extracts key data elements from loan documents

Automatically generates CARE lets consumers manage their hoManage exceptions and fix anomalies: Unclassified documents or those with low confidence levels can be quickly checked, with manual corrections made easily

