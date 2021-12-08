December 2021 Demo Day: Avanze

STACX
STACX- our in-house post-closing solution that simplifies and fast-tracks the entire process to help you move loans more confidently to the secondary market. STACX is a SaaS solution that leverages AI, OCR and ML to support mortgage lenders and servicers by creating an automated workflow solution and customized checklists that enables you to have an improved auditing process and sell more loan packages with higher accuracy at ease.
Product Fast Facts
#1
Data Ingestion: STACX pulls in signed closing packages through multiple secure methods
#2
Classification and extraction: Smart character recognition indexes, classifies and extracts key data elements from loan documents
#3
Manage exceptions and fix anomalies: Unclassified documents or those with low confidence levels can be quickly checked, with manual corrections made easily