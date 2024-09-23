Dark Matter adds second LOS to platform alongside Empower

Mortgage technology platform provider Dark Matter Technologies announced on Monday that it has added a second loan origination system (LOS) — NOVA — to its product lineup.

NOVA joins current LOS Empower, and both offerings will aim to offer distinct options for a wider range of mortgage lenders, according to the announcement.

“Adopting a dual-product strategy underscores Dark Matter’s commitment to providing innovative solutions and consultative services for lenders of all sizes,” the company explained. “The Empower LOS is designed for lenders looking to scale by offering extensive exception-based workflows, comprehensive automation and the flexibility to adapt to complex operational models.”

The NOVA LOS was acquired in 2019 by the Perseus Operating Group, a division of Constellation Software, Inc. Dark Matter was formed in 2023 under Perseus’ direction following its acquisition of Empower and an AI virtual assistant product.

Bringing NOVA under the Dark Matter brand is designed to benefit both LOS platforms, with the company saying that they can better adjust both brands under unified leadership.

“The addition of the NOVA LOS further cements our commitment to delivering flexible and innovative solutions,” said Frank Poiesz, president of Constellation Mortgage Solutions. “By aligning with the Empower LOS, we are providing an ecosystem of solutions that support lenders at any stage of growth, backed by the extensive resources of Dark Matter.”

NOVA initially launched in late 2022, touting itself as a cloud-based LOS that the company said has the functionality for both forward and reverse mortgage integrations, the latter of which was likely made possible through the acquisition of reverse mortgage LOS ReverseVision in early 2022.

The company added that this consolidation is designed to benefit all the brands it oversees.

“With the alignment of the Empower LOS and the NOVA LOS under the Dark Matter brand, we’re creating a powerhouse in loan origination technology,” said Sean Dugan, chief revenue officer at Dark Matter.

“Andromeda, a division of the Perseus Operating Group of CSI, has strategically acquired two platforms that each serve distinct segments of the market, and by organizing both platforms under Dark Matter leadership, we can leverage over three decades of experience to partner with lenders choosing the product best suited to navigating their unique needs and challenges.”