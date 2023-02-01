HW Media
Mortgage

Dan Mugge named COO of mortgage solutions company Calque

The mortgage industry veteran worked with CoreLogic and Black Knight prior to joining Calque

Calque, a company that partners with lenders to offer non-contingent mortgages to homebuyers, has appointed Dan Mugge as its chief operating officer.

Mugge, a mortgage industry veteran with more than two decades in technology and business management, will lead the company’s push to secure high-profile mortgage lending partners to offer Calque’s products.

“What I love about Calque is it addresses the challenges for consumers in a way that doesn’t disintermediate lenders and real estate agents and they pay much less than alternative offerings for the convenience,” Mugge said. 

Launched in 2021, Calque offers a number of products geared toward borrowers who want to buy a new home and move before they sell.

The product options include Calque’s trade-in mortgage solution, which allows homeowners to use the equity in their current homes to buy their next homes by increasing their down payment and reducing their monthly payments. The homeowner then preps their original home for sale after they’ve moved out.

Unlike many other buy-first mortgage solutions companies, Calque also allows borrowers to work with the agent of their choice and any lender in the Calque mortgage provider network.

Prior to his role at Calque, Mugge worked in a number of roles, including vice president of default technology at CoreLogic; senior vice president of lending solutions at Black Knight; chief technology officer at ClosingCorp, which was sold to CoreLogic in October 2021; and co-owner of Clear Creek Provisions.

Calque currently operates in 17 states, with plans of expanding this year.

“As we expand our footprint from 17 states to the entire U.S., we know we have the best person to help us grow while maintaining our focus on providing an excellent experience for consumers, real estate agents, and lenders,” said Jeremy Foster, chairman at Calque.

