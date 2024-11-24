Inventory
info icon
Single family homes on the market. Updated weekly.Powered by Altos Research
722,032+456
30-yr Fixed Rate30-yr Fixed
info icon
30-Yr. Fixed Conforming. Updated hourly during market hours.
7.00%0.01
search
Subscribe
Welcome,
+
search
Housing Market

CoreLogic: Single-family rent growth drops to four-year low

Detroit led the way with the highest annualized SFR growth at 5.2% in September

U.S. single-family rental properties posted rent-price growth of 2% during the year ending in September 2024, according to a recent CoreLogic report. That’s down from annual growth of 2.4% in August.

The property data and solutions company reported that the year-over-year gain was well below the pre-pandemic single-family rental (SFR) growth rate of 3.5%. Detached rentals — or standalone properties — saw rent growth decline to 2%. This marked two straight months of declining price growth for detached rentals after annualized increases of 2.6% in July and 2.3% in August.

“Single-family annual rent growth slowed in September to the lowest rate in over four years, and monthly rent growth posted a second month of below-seasonal trend growth, making it clear that single-family rent growth is decelerating,” Molly Boesel, CoreLogic principal economist, said in a statement.

“While about one-third of metros showed stronger rent growth than in the previous year, more metros showed decreases in rents than in the prior report. While a slowing in rents will be welcome news to renters, increases since 2020 are still at 32%.”

CoreLogic also noted that SFR price depreciation is occurring in a few markets in Texas, California and Florida.

Among the 20 metro areas tracked by CoreLogic, Detroit led the way with the highest annualized SFR growth at 5.2%, followed by Seattle (5%) and New York (4.9%). In August, Seattle led the pack (5.8%), followed by New York (5.5%) and Washington, D.C. (5.5%).

Detroit ($1,764) posted the second-lowest median monthly rental price behind Philadelphia ($1,656). Three of the top-five areas for annual rent-price growth in September (Seattle, New York and Washington, D.C) had median prices of more than $3,000. Chicago (ranked No. 4) had a median rent price of $2,663.

CoreLogic’s monthly SFR index analyzes rent prices across four pricing tiers. Lower-priced rentals are those priced below the regional median. Lower-middle-tier rentals sit between 75% and 100% of the regional median. Higher-middle-tier rentals range from 100% to 125% of the regional median, with higher-priced rentals ranging above 125% of the regional median. CoreLogic surveyed properties in nearly 100 U.S. metros — including 43 that covered all four tiers.

The reported pointed out that price growth for high-end rentals, attributed to luxury properties, outpaced properties priced at the lowest end. This is a sign that some renters are taking advantage of increased economic breathing room, CoreLogic explained.

More:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular Articles

Latest Articles

Houses-Individual, Seasonal 4
How are mortgage rates affecting housing demand? 

It has been almost two months since mortgage rates spiked again, and my initial thought was this would tank housing demand.

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please