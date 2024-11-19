Corcoran Group enters Washington, D.C., with a new affiliate

The Corcoran Group is making moves in the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area. On Tuesday, the Anywhere brand announced the launch of Corcoran McEnearney, marking the entrance of the Corcoran Affiliates network into the nation’s capital.

“We are thrilled to welcome Corcoran McEnearney, an impressive and well-respected company with a well-earned reputation for excellence and integrity,” Stephanie Anton, the president of Corcoran Affiliates, said in a statement.

According to the company’s announcement, the launch increases the total number of agents under the Corcoran umbrella by roughly 10% while also growing the brand’s physical office count by 10%. The new affiliate will become the network’s second-largest franchise after Corcoran Icon Properties in Northern California.

“Through establishing a presence in a major city like Washington, D.C., as well as the marketplaces just outside this global hub, we are making a pivotal step in expanding our company’s physical footprint and strategic network,” Pamela Liebman, the president and CEO of The Corcoran Group, said in a statement.

Formerly known as a collective of McEnearney Associates and Middleburg Real Estate/Atoka Properties, the firm’s agents serve both residential and commercial real estate clients across the Greater D.C. area’s urban, suburban and rural communities.

McEnearney Associates first opened its doors in 1980, led by John McEnearney. In the ensuing 40 years, the firm has grown to include more than 420 agents and 40 support staff working across 13 offices across Washington, D.C., Virginia, Maryland and West Virginia.

Today, the firm is led by Maureen McEnearney Dunn, daughter of John McEnearney, who will serve as the president of Corcoran McEnearney. Dunn, who has led the firm since 2007, has previously served on Northern Virginia Association of Realtors’ ethics and professional standards committees, and she regularly leads fundraising initiatives in her local community.

“Corcoran’s robust marketing strategies and expansive network can help equip our agents to deliver even greater care and support to both new and loyal clients. We are energized by the immense growth potential this partnership brings, reinforcing our commitment to delivering the exceptional service that has defined our company for 45 years,” Dunn said in a statement.

In June 2023, McEnearney Associates teamed up with the Peter Pejacsevich and Scott Buzzelli-led Middleburg Real Estate/Atoka Properties. Pejacsevich and Buzzelli founded Atoka Properties before acquiring Middleburg Real Estate in 2008.

“This partnership has been a natural fit from the beginning,” Pejacsevich said in a statement. “The Corcoran brand’s genuine spirit resonated with us — values of service, integrity, market expertise, and neighborhood fluency, affirming that together we could achieve something even more impactful in our market.”

At Corcoran McEnearney, Pejacsevich will serve as principal and chief operating officer, while Buzzelli will serve as chief strategy officer. Also joining the firm’s leadership team is David Howell, who will serve as executive vice president and chief information officer. Howell is the current vice chairman of Bright MLS and has previously served as president of the Northern Virginia Association of Realtors.