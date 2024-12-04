Top 10 mortgage lender Rate — previously known as Guaranteed Rate — announced a new promotion on Wednesday. The company named veteran mortgage professional Connie Lindsay as its senior vice president of mortgage lending in Washington state.

Lindsay is the latest addition to Rate’s evolving leadership team of experienced executives. She joins the company’s leadership team to further its presence and performance in the Washington market. According to Rate’s website, the company has 11 branches in the state.

Rate executive Rich Kamien praised Lindsay for delivering consistently in an unpredictable market.

Connie Lindsay

“Having cultivated a deep understanding of the mortgage industry over her years in the business, Connie brings a wealth of expertise and a proven track record of success,” Kamien said in a statement. “She has steadily demonstrated her ability to deliver consistent rates even in the most volatile market conditions. Her dedication to customer-centric service aligns seamlessly with Rate’s values of transparency, innovation, and competitive offerings.”

Lindsay also expressed excitement over the opportunity to help clients in Washington.

“I am excited to join Rate at such a pivotal time for the mortgage industry,” Lindsay said. “As the market stabilizes, I look forward to helping clients achieve their home financing goals with the support of Rate’s unparalleled technology and commitment to low rates.”

Lindsay’s career spans decades, starting with a role as a founding partner at Cobalt Mortgage. The lender was later acquired by Caliber Home Loans in September 2014, prompting Lindsay to continue her career as a loan consultant and sales manager there until December 2022. Most recently, Lindsay served as a mortgage loan officer at U.S. Bank.

“I’ve cultivated strong mortgage and real estate industry relationships and collaborated with sales professionals and customers with a wide variety of needs,” she wrote on her LinkedIn profile.

Rate is the second-largest retail mortgage lender in the U.S. The lender has 850-plus branches across all 50 states and the District of Columbia. D.C. The company has displayed a trend of tapping mortgage industry veterans to lead and innovate key business verticals. Late last month, it hired industry veterans Jesse Allen and Greg Pahel to lead its reverse mortgage division.