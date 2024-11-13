Compass is certainly known for luxury property sales, but the nation’s top brokerage based on sales volume is looking to offer even more support to agents working on these types of deals. On Tuesday, the firm launched Compass Resort, a network for agents in vacation-home markets and clients searching for second homes.

Compass Resort will be led by agents Jordie Karlinski, Jack Pearson, Jen O’Hanlon and Steve Springer. The formal launch of the network will take place Wednesday during the brokerage’s annual company retreat, which is being held in Charleston, South Carolina.

“We’re excited to introduce a new level of service for second-home buyers and their agents,” Karlinski, a Compass agent in Aspen, Colorado, said in a statement. “We’ve got the white-glove approach dialed in, but this is really about tailoring that service to this sector’s unique needs and priorities.”

According to its announcement, Compass feels that now is the right time to launch a resort division as the market for second homes is growing. A report from Compass found that in 2022 alone, 10 U.S. markets saw homes priced at $10 million or more sell for the first time. While traditional second-home markets, such as Aspen, are still the most popular, communities near these markets are also gaining popularity due to their quiet nature.

“COVID turned the real estate world upside down,” Springer, a Compass agent in San Diego, said in a statement. “Suddenly, people were buying homes in unexpected places, and younger buyers started thinking about vacation properties much earlier than ever before.

“Whether it’s a third or fourth home or a first foray into vacation real estate, our clients are navigating decisions like beach house versus mountain cabin, which brings a whole new set of considerations.”

The resort network will provide agents and clients in these markets with additional support, as buyers and sellers operating in these places often expect a higher quality of service from their agents.

“These buyers see their second homes as part of their broader wealth portfolio,” Pearson, who serves clients in the Hamptons area of Long Island, New York, said in a statement. “Agents become more like wealth managers, helping them evaluate investment potential, seasonal rental opportunities, and resale value. There’s much more to consider — like insurance regulations or local zoning laws — making having an expert in this space crucial.”

Through the network, Compass agents in more than 30 second-home and vacation markets will be able to connect with each other to share insights on trends and foster referral opportunities.