Real Estate

Compass hires new head of investor relations

Soham Bohnsle comes to Compass with a decade of experience in the housing industry, most recently serving as a senior analyst at BTIG

Compass has a new head of investor relations. On Wednesday, the brokerage firm announced that it has appointed Soham Bhonsle to lead its investor relations division.

Bhonsle has more than a decade of experience covering the housing sector, most recently as a senior analyst at BTIG. He also held roles at Morgan Stanley and Susquehanna International Group, where he began his career in housing as a research assistant.

“We sought someone who could deliver an immediate impact, and Soham’s reputation in the investor community is second to none,” Compass chief financial officer Kalani Reelitz said in a statement. “His expertise will be fundamental in effectively communicating the Compass story to our investor base and ensuring confidence in our long-term strategy.”

Bhonsle’s move to Compass comes as the brokerage has shown significant growth in revenue, as well as transaction side and agent count, even in a slower housing market. In second-quarter 2024, its revenue and transaction volume grew by 14% and 11.4% year over year, respectively.

“Joining Compass offers a unique opportunity to work at a company at the forefront of real estate innovation,” Bhonsle said in a statement. “I look forward to leveraging my background to support Compass in delivering sustained growth and value for its shareholders.”

