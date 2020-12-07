Coleman, Menefee selected to OCC executive committee

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) has announced the appointment of two executives to the agency’s Executive Committee.

Sydney Menefee has been selected to fill the senior deputy comptroller for Midsize and Community Bank Supervision on a permanent basis, and Greg Coleman will become the next senior deputy comptroller for Large Bank Supervision.

Menefee, who has served as acting senior deputy comptroller for Midsize and Community Bank Supervision since June, will lead a team of 1,600 people in the supervision of more than 1,000 national banks and federal savings associations.

Menefee’s resume includes two years as deputy comptroller and chief accountant. Before that, she was a professional accounting fellow and held various roles within the OCC as part of the Office of the Chief Accountant and Midsize Bank Supervision. She was commissioned a national bank examiner in 2016.

Coleman, who has been a deputy comptroller for Large Bank Supervision since 2015, will direct approximately 800 employees in overseeing the country’s largest national banks and federal branches and agencies, which hold more than $10 trillion in total consolidated assets.

Coleman has served as examiner-in-charge of Capital One and E*TRADE, and as director within the credit and market risk division and as the lead for the capital markets team at JPMorgan Chase. He joined the OCC in 1989 and earned his national bank examiner commission in 1994.

“The agency and the federal banking system are lucky to have career executives of the caliber of Sydney and Greg, who demonstrate the utmost competence and professionalism in their duties and even more importantly a passion for this agency and our employees,” said Acting Comptroller of the Currency Brian Brooks.