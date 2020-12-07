Breaking down 2021 housing market forecasts
Breaking down 2021 housing market forecasts

In this episode, Nath and Ramirez review HousingWire Magazine’s latest issue that features several 2021 economic forecasts.

Now is the time to double down on diversity and inclusion efforts
Now is the time to double down on diversity and inclusion efforts

At QLMS, there is an understanding that diversity and inclusion is a business imperative. This effort is a need-to-do, not a nice-to-do.

Forbearance rate holds, but exits are slowing
Forbearance rate holds, but exits are slowing

After two weeks of slight increases, the U.S. forbearance rate remained unchanged from the week prior at 5.54%, according to MBA.

How to accelerate closings in 2021
How to accelerate closings in 2021

In this webinar, we’ll provide you with actionable insights to help you accelerate your closing process from point-of-sale through post-closing.

Politics & MoneyMortgage

Coleman, Menefee selected to OCC executive committee

Duo will lead teams with more than 2,000 members

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) has announced the appointment of two executives to the agency’s Executive Committee.

Sydney Menefee has been selected to fill the senior deputy comptroller for Midsize and Community Bank Supervision on a permanent basis, and Greg Coleman will become the next senior deputy comptroller for Large Bank Supervision.

Menefee, who has served as acting senior deputy comptroller for Midsize and Community Bank Supervision since June, will lead a team of 1,600 people in the supervision of more than 1,000 national banks and federal savings associations.

Menefee’s resume includes two years as deputy comptroller and chief accountant. Before that, she was a professional accounting fellow and held various roles within the OCC as part of the Office of the Chief Accountant and Midsize Bank Supervision. She was commissioned a national bank examiner in 2016. 

Coleman, who has been a deputy comptroller for Large Bank Supervision since 2015, will direct approximately 800 employees in overseeing the country’s largest national banks and federal branches and agencies, which hold more than $10 trillion in total consolidated assets.

Quicken Loans’ Austin Niemiec on Rocket Pro TPO rebrand impact

On the heels of going public, Rocket Companies’ broker channel, Quicken Loans Mortgage Services, made waves throughout the industry when it announced it would be rebranding to Rocket Pro TPO in an effort to closer align itself with the brand that has become ever-present in the lending space. 

Presented by: QLMS

Coleman has served as examiner-in-charge of Capital One and E*TRADE, and as director within the credit and market risk division and as the lead for the capital markets team at JPMorgan Chase. He joined the OCC in 1989 and earned his national bank examiner commission in 1994.

“The agency and the federal banking system are lucky to have career executives of the caliber of Sydney and Greg, who demonstrate the utmost competence and professionalism in their duties and even more importantly a passion for this agency and our employees,” said Acting Comptroller of the Currency Brian Brooks.

Leave a comment

Most Popular Articles

CFPB
Mr. Cooper settles $90M lawsuit over illegal foreclosures

Mr. Cooper, the nation’s largest nonbank servicer of mortgage loans, will refund customers nearly $90 million and pay a civil penalty of more than $6.5 million to settle claims it violated the rights of over 115,000 customers, some of whom it had illegally foreclosed on.

Dec 07, 2020 By

Latest Articles

Piggy bank and dollar cash money. Business, finance, investment, saving and corruption concept.
Digital lender SoFi contemplating IPO

Digital lender SoFi is the latest to explore an independent public offering, via a SPAC, according to a new report. Here’s how its mortgage business looks.

Dec 08, 2020 By

Sponsored Content

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please