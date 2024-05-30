Coldwell Banker Realty welcomes new Boston team

Coldwell Banker Realty, a New England-based residential real estate brokerage, welcomed The DelRose McShane Team, the brokerage announced on Wednesday.

Led by Mike DelRose Sr., Mike DelRose Jr. and Bobby McShane, The DelRose McShane Team boasts eight agents. They formerly operated the RE/MAX Revolution franchise in Watertown, Massachusetts, one of New England’s first RE/MAX franchises.

“Moving our entire team over to Coldwell Banker Realty was the best decision for our clients. No one else compares when it comes to brand recognition and tools to market our clients’ homes. We are excited to be with a brokerage with such high standards for ethics, professionalism, and organization,” DelRose Jr. said in a statement.

The DelRose McShane Team has reportedly earned between $650,000 and $1 million in gross commission income in each of the past five years. The team mostly serves the Greater Boston area.

“The DelRose McShane Team is a respected institution in New England real estate and I could not be happier to welcome them to the Coldwell Banker Realty family,“ Kendra Wright, branch manager of Coldwell Banker Realty, said in a statement. “We look forward to helping them continue to expand and elevate their business as they open this new chapter in their storied history.”

DelRose Sr. entered the real estate industry in the early 1980s, founding The Gallery of Homes before establishing his RE/MAX franchise, which evolved into RE/MAX Revolution. He pioneered a comprehensive team approach in real estate, incorporating a transaction coordinator, financing professional and buyer agents to provide full service to a broader clientele.

His expertise spans condominium conversion and development, residential sales, buyer representation and commercial transactions. DelRose Sr. also serves as a trustee at Watertown Savings Bank.

DelRose Jr. joined the business in 2009, bringing extensive experience in sales, marketing and strategic management. He oversees the team’s operations and has served on the Greater Boston Association of Realtors’ grievance committee, which he chaired from 2022 to 2024. He also served as a member of its strategic planning committee in 2023.

McShane, who was promoted to team lead in 2023, focuses on adapting to new environments and markets and the leveraging of technology.

The team also includes sales associates Gail Boroyan, John DelRose, Peter DelRose, Jenna Figueiredo, and director of business development Mike Simoni.