In the newest episode of the RealTrending podcast, host Tracey Velt sits down with Kamini Lane, CEO and president of Coldwell Banker Realty. In this fireside chat, Velt and Lane explore her approach to leadership, Coldwell Banker’s unique focus on agent development and its training program that is designed to teach effective communication.

Lane also shares key takeaways from her first year of leading Coldwell Banker following her previous role as president of Sotheby’s International Realty. This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Kamini Lane: It’s been an amazing time. I think 2024 was such a pivotal time in the real estate industry with all of the changes related to the NAR settlement. I spent the first quarter or so in the role listening and learning.

Velt: Some buyer’s agents haven’t had to portray value in a presentation. Are there any specific initiatives or anything that you’re doing to really help your agents through all of that?

Lane: The best agents in the profession have been able to articulate their value all along. One of the things that we rolled out was a program called Perfect Pitch — and that’s laser focused on getting agents to articulate their value proposition.

What’s your 30-second elevator speech? What’s your three-minute speech standing in line at a hot dog stand? What is your unique value proposition? And I tend to break those three things up into relevance, credibility and authenticity.

Velt: Tell me a little bit about your growth strategy and goals moving into 2025.

Lane: We are focused on being the home for the best agents in the business. It’s kind of a singular focus, if you will, right? And so, we build everything else around that. We want to be the destination for agents who see this as an honorable profession, who see themselves as trusted real estate professionals, trusted real estate advisers. I don’t need to have the biggest roster. Our local leaders handpick every person who joins the company.

Velt: Is there any growth through mergers and acquisitions that you’re looking at, or is that not something that you’re actively going for?

Lane: We want to be a destination for agents who are motivated to be productive. We want to help agents who feel like we can coach them up to thrive. So, M&A isn’t a part of the growth strategy at this point.

To end the conversation, Lane shares her unique leadership strategy that impacted the culture at Coldwell Banker when she first arrived.

Velt: Can you share your approach to leadership and how that kind of informs the culture of Coldwell Banker?

Lane: So, I have a pretty simple leadership philosophy. It is clarity, transparency and authenticity. And you’ve heard me say that word a couple of times. I believe that it is incumbent upon all leaders to be really clear about what the direction the company is going in, company goals, and what’s expected of every individual in the company.