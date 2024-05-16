Christy Budnick out, Gino Blefari in as HomeServices undergoes C-suite changes

Just weeks after announcing it reached a nationwide settlement agreement in the commission lawsuits, HomeServices of America is undergoing some major changes to its leadership team.

Last week, Christy Budnick announced that she will be stepping down as CEO of HSF Affiliates, the franchisor of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, effective June 3.

In a message to network leaders that was obtained by HousingWire, Budnick stated, “The last three years have been the best of my professional career to date, and I’m honored to have been chosen to lead this great brand. I am so proud of our network and the professionals that work tirelessly to guide buyers and sellers on their home selling and buying journeys.”

According to a spokesperson at HomeServices of America, Budnick has no immediate plans for her next steps or role.

Budnick has been part of the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices brand since 2002, serving first as a broker and executive vice president of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Realty Network, and then as the firm’s president and CEO starting in 2018. In May 2021, she was named CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices.

Following Budnick’s announcement, a spokesperson for HomeServices of America said that Gino Blefari would be returning to his role as CEO of HSF Affiliates, in addition to his role as CEO of HomeServices. The firm has also named Steve Ladd as its new chief operating officer. In this role, he will oversee the franchise network’s operations.