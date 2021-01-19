Adam Constantine on MLK Jr.’s impact on housing equality
Adam Constantine on MLK Jr.’s impact on housing equality

During the interview, Constantine explains why the industry needs to focus on evoking intentional change rather than launching lackluster initiatives.

Managing Credit Risk in 2021 and Beyond
Managing Credit Risk in 2021 and Beyond

Join a panel of industry experts as they provide an economic outlook for 2021 and a discussion with regional bankers on how they are managing credit risk over the next several years.

Amid record-high origination volumes, mortgage fraud risk is down
Amid record-high origination volumes, mortgage fraud risk is down

CoreLogic's recently released Mortgage Fraud Report is the industry standard for nationwide fraud monitoring and analysis. Read the findings here.

Empowering women to be financially great with Dava Davin
Empowering women to be financially great with Dava Davin

Women of Influence winner Dava Davin joins Girlfunds to discuss everything from her best financial tip to her advice on starting the home-buying process.

Politics & Money

CFPB exempts some credit unions from escrow regulations

But what happens when the CFPB is under new leadership?

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau announced Tuesday some insured depository institutions and insured credit unions will now be exempt from regulations to establish escrow accounts for some higher-priced mortgage loans.

The final rule will take effect upon publication in the Federal Register, and will exempt the HPLM escrow requirement for any mortgage made by an insured depository institution or insured credit union and secured by a first lien on the principal dwelling of a consumer if all three of the following criteria are met:

  • The institution has assets of $10 billion or less
  • The institution and its affiliates originated 1,000 or fewer loans secured by a first lien on a principal dwelling during the preceding calendar year
  • Certain of the existing HPML escrow exemption criteria are met

This final rule was implemented as a requirement under the Economic Growth, Regulatory Relief and Consumer Protection Act. The law, signed in 2018 by President Donald Trump, was seen as a rollback of the Dodd-Frank Act and was the administration’s attempt to bring regulatory relief to community banks across the U.S.

“Dodd-Frank’s costly regulations gave large banks a negative advantage at the cost of small banks throughout the country,” Trump said at the signing.

But this may be one of the last rollbacks the bureau sees for a while. Monday, President-elect Joe Biden announced he is nominating Rohit Chopra to lead the CFPB.

Chopra is a CFPB veteran, having previously served as assistant director, where he was the bureau’s top student loan watchdog. In 2011, the Secretary of the Treasury appointed him to serve as the CFPB’s student loan ombudsman, a new position established in the financial reform law. As one of Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s, D-Mass., first hires as she constructed the CFPB, Chopra was on the ground floor as the bureau was built.

He is expected to return the bureau to a more aggressive regulatory regime.

Leave a comment

Most Popular Articles

U.S. Treasury HW+
Prepare for the rise in mortgage rates

Economists offer their takes on how high mortgage rates will climb, how lenders will respond and what impact this will have on the housing market. HW+ Premium Content

Jan 18, 2021 By

Latest Articles

AdobeStock_163966197
Housing industry welcomes President Joe Biden

The housing industry welcomed President Joe Biden after he was sworn in as the 46th president of the U.S., and Vice President Kamala Harris, who became the first woman to serve in the office.

Jan 20, 2021 By

Sponsored Content

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Log in with LinkedIn OR

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please