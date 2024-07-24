Century 21 welcomes two new affiliates

Century 21 is welcoming new affiliates on both coasts

On Tuesday, the company announced it was welcoming Staten Island, New York-based Herman & Co. Real Estate to the brand. The firm is now doing business as Century 21 Standard Real Estate.

The brokerage was founded in 2004 by broker-owner Herman Herrera, a retired U.S. Marine and former school teacher. The firm serves clients in Brooklyn and Staten Island, as well as in Middlesex, Monmouth and Ocean Counties in New Jersey. In the two decades since its founding, the brokerage has closed over $1 billion in sales volume.

“Our two greatest assets in real estate are our people and our reputation,” Herrera said in a statement. “I joined this industry out of a desire to help families achieve the American Dream and every other person in our office also shares this value. I believe that it’s this genuine passion that allows us to consistently deliver for our clients while being happy to go the extra mile. Our affiliated agents and our clients always come first, and our reputation reflects that.”

Anthony Adipietro, another broker at the firm, will join Herrera on the leadership team.

On the other side of the country, Century 21 announced Wednesday that it was welcoming Bay Realty into its fold. The San Francisco Bay area brokerage will now do business as Century 21 Bay Realty. The firm, which was founded in 2003 by Ray Sharma, was previously affiliated with Century 21 in 2004.

The firm has two offices, one in Berkeley and one in San Ramon.