Century 21 expands in Massachusetts through acquisition

Anywhere brand Century 21 is growing its presence in Massachusetts. On Thursday, the Century 21 Custom Home Realty affiliate announced its acquisition of Mansfield, Massachusetts-based Monarch Realty Group.

The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. Through this acquisition, the firm now boasts 60 real estate agents and four offices.

“Bringing Monarch Realty Group into the CENTURY 21 Custom Home Realty family will provide its affiliated agents with advanced systems and tools and empower them to deliver exceptional value to their clients while leveraging the cache of the most recognized name in real estate,” Deb Flanagan, the broker-owner of CENTURY 21 Custom Home Realty, said in a statement.

Monarch Realty was founded in 2008 by the firm’s principal broker, Ruth Dipietrantonio, after she concluded a 20-year career in health care.

“While the two careers may seem very different, both are focused on serving the needs of people, and over the last 15 years, I have made delivering exceptional service a hallmark of our firm,” Dipietrantonio said. “Now, at a point in my career where I’d like to take a step back from leadership, I’m so excited to watch the legacy we’ve built with Monarch Realty Group continue to thrive under Deb and Naomi’s stewardship.

“I am confident that their philosophy of blending a human-centric approach to real estate with the ability to innovate and implement today’s latest solutions will provide tremendous value to clients and bolster our affiliated agents’ value proposition.”