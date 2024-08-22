How a three-bureau environment benefits consumers and provides greater access to homeownership
California debates bill to allow home loans for undocumented immigrants

Opponents of the bill say that expanding the program to include illegal immigrants would place more financial burden onto law-abiding taxpayers

A California bill that would allow home loans for illegal immigrants faces strong opposition from state Republicans. Assembly Bill (AB) 1840, which passed in the Senate Appropriations Committee last week, faces a floor vote in the state Senate and potentially a signature by Gov. Gavin Newsom to become law.

Assemblymember Joaquin Arambula (D) introduced the bill in January. It broadens the definition of a first-time homebuyer to include an “undocumented person.”

AB 1840 would prevent the California Dream For All Shared Appreciation Loan program from denying individuals based on their immigration status. About 2 million illegal aliens live in California, according to the Pew Research Center

The loan program launched in 2023 and provides first-time homebuyers with a loan of up to 20% of the home’s purchase price for down payment or closing cost assistance.

When the qualified homeowner sells or transfers the home, they repay the down payment, as well as a share of the home’s appreciation, according to the California Housing Finance Agency.

“When undocumented individuals are excluded from such programs, they miss out on a crucial method of securing financial security and personal stability for themselves and their families,” Arambula said in a statement to The Center Square.

Arambula didn’t respond to HousingWire’s request for comment. Newsom didn’t respond to a request for comment on whether he would sign the legislation. 

Opponents of the bill say that expanding the program to include illegal immigrants would exert financial burdens onto law-abiding taxpayers when California is experiencing a massive budget shortfall.

“California’s budget deficit continues to grow and Democratic lawmakers are so out of touch with everyday Californians that they are quite literally taking money away from law-abiding citizens, their own constituents, and handing it over as a free gift to people who broke federal law to cross the border illegally,” state Sen. Brian Dahle said in a statement.

“Once again, California has chosen to prioritize illegal immigration and fiscal irresponsibility over the needs of its citizens, all while facing a $60 billion deficit that will ultimately be passed onto taxpayers,” San Diego County Supervisor Jim Desmond added.

When applications opened in May 2023 for the $300 million program — which offered interest-free loans to about 2,300 middle- and lower-income buyers — the fund ran out in less than two weeks, the Los Angeles Times reported.

