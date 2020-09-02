California Association of Realtors makes Zillow’s dotloop accessible to agents

The California Association of Realtors on Monday made its standard forms directly integrated and available on the dotloop platform.

Through this integration, CAR agents who use dotloop will no longer need to download and upload forms manually.

The Zillow Group-owned online transaction and productivity optimization platform reduces complexity by replacing form creation, e-signatures and transaction management systems into a single end-to-end solution.

California real estate professionals now have access to the platform’s document editing and storage features including checklist templates, auto-logging of activity and submit for review.

“This is an important addition to dotloop’s transaction management platform and one that will provide enhanced value for both current and future California-based users,” Marnie Blanco, dotloop’s vice president, of industry relations, said in a statement.

“With direct access to CARs Standard Forms, California-based agents, transaction coordinators, teams and brokers can now ensure their transactions close in the most seamless and efficient means possible,” Blanco said.

Dotloop’s platform also integrates with more than 75 CRM, accounting, marketing and automation platforms and offers a mobile-first app that enables agents to accept offers from anywhere.

Dotloop’s platform currently supports more than 7,000 brokerages across the U.S. and Canada.